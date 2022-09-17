“400 Millions to Look Like a Bald S**m Bag”: UFC Star Paulo Costa Rebukes Dana White Along With Brendan Schaub on Instagram

UFC middleweight star Paulo Costa, along with the former MMA fighter Brendan Schaub, roasted UFC boss Dana White in his recent Instagram post.

The UFC supremo recently blasted many people for believing in conspiracies surrounding the UFC 279 fight card reshuffling. One of them was former UFC fighter, Brendan Schaub, who supported this conspiracy theory.

White landed shots on Schaub during a press conference. Subsequently, Schaub went on an Instagram rant. He posted a screenshot of a news headline involving White and criticized the latter in the caption.

The former MMA fighter said a lot of things about White on Instagram. Check out a part from his long caption: “You put on a pair of designer jeans and some “hip sneakers” and think you’re cool. You’re still a dork with a frat bro vocabulary. Calling me and numerous people “dummy” “dumbass” “f*cking idiot” cause we have questions about “the chaos” at UFC279?”

The post went viral and many stars, including YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul, reacted to it in the comments. Paulo Costa, a UFC middleweight star, joked about the same in his recent Instagram post.

Costa posted a picture of himself and asked Schaub, “Hey @brendanschaub do u think this kid would be cool with designer jeans 👖 and hip 👟sneakers ?”

Schaub later replied to his comment and said, “ya you’re good my man even 400 million dollars can’t make some people look good.” In response, Costa replied with a dig at White, ” I think I wished 400 millions to look like a bald scum bag.”

Although Costa didn’t mention White, the tweet appeared to be directed at him since the UFC boss has a similar net worth that they mentioned in the comments.

What is next for Paulo Costa?

After suffering a defeat the previous year, the Brazilian fighter recently returned to winning ways by outlasting a former champion. His upcoming opponent has not yet been revealed, though.

But ‘Eraser’ recently got into an altercation with Khamzat Chimaev, one of the top welterweight contenders. The latter failed to make weight for his UFC 279 main event.

As a result, Chimaev’s coach suggested that he might fight in the middleweight division in the future. So it’s possible that Costa and Chimaev may settle their score inside the UFC cage.

However, fans will have to wait for official calls from the UFC.

