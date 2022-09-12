Dana White Lauds $400 Million Worth NFL Star Tom Brady, Who Once Invested in $4 Billion Valued UFC

Dana White, the UFC supremo, praised NFL legend, Tom Brady, on his official Instagram account after he achieved a huge milestone in his career.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brady threw the only touchdown in their recent victory against the Dallas Cowboys in the first game of the new NFL season. Seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady became the first 45-year-old starting quarterback in NFL history, as he started his 23rd NFL season after coming back from retirement.

Following this achievement, the UFC supremo Dana White praised the NFL legend. White uploaded a picture of the 45-year-old on his Instagram story with the caption, “The (GOAT Emoji) Doing (GOAT) Sh*t.”

White also tagged the NFL superstar in his story. The UFC president has always been all complimentary about Brady. At times, he has even admitted that he admires the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star.

In buying the UFC, WME-IMG let celebrities buy small shares with a minimum investment of $250,000. Here's the list pic.twitter.com/3whha8eOPe — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 30, 2016

Apparently, Brady was among the celebrities who bought shares in the UFC during WME/IMG’s acquisition of the promotion. They bought the company for over a whopping $4 billion in 2016. Therefore, White has a good relationship with the American football quarterback.

Dana White says he almost convinced Tom Brady to play for the Las Vegas Raiders

Dana White has played a major role in the success of one of the biggest MMA promotions in the world UFC. Despite his love for MMA, White is also a fan of other sports, including American football.

The head of the UFC revealed that he nearly persuaded Tom Brady and Ron Gronkowski to join the Las Vegas Raiders since he is a passionate Raiders fan.

Dana White just told the Gronks that he had a deal done for Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to become Raiders and Gruden “Blew the deal up” “Tom was looking for houses and everything” 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/JI73ivoAoK — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 21, 2022

“I worked to put that deal together for Brady and Gronk to come to the Raiders. And it was almost a done deal. And at the last minute, Gruden blew the deal up and said that he didn’t want it and all hell broke loose, man. It was crazy and Brady was already looking at houses…” White said in an interview.

But according to White, former NFL coach Jon Gruden botched the historic deal, which is why it never materialized.

What are your thoughts on White’s words?