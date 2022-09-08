$8 million worth UFC star Nate Diaz once got annoyed when asked about: “A mansion, a Ferrari”

Nate Diaz’s media reluctance has always been on display. The Stockton homeboy’s media anxiety might have been amplified in this interaction.

Diaz is one of the most dissevering athletes on the UFC roster. His persona has always made for some eye-catching entertainment.

Nate’s turbulent and unpredictable character has always resulted in laughs. While Diaz in his own right has merely stated his thoughts, it has made for some amusing content.

Nate Diaz reveals his plan for Khamzat… pic.twitter.com/2zUjZmgIiU — Jay🇦🇮🏝 (@jayincognito420) September 5, 2022

Over the course of his 15+ year UFC stay, Nathan Diaz has been involved in multiple scuffles, dissension, and disputable debates. Be it with the UFC hierarchy or even the fighters themselves.

The UFC welterweight has gone on to contend against some of the biggest names the sport has come across. Even amassing victories against former champions and title challengers.

The iconic Conor McGregor Nate Diaz pre-fight interview, saw Nate Diaz get exasperated by the interviewer, for asking irrelevant questions.

The “Conor McGregor Nate Diaz 1” fight was historic for a lot of reasons. That was the fight, that established Nate Diaz as the real deal.

Prior to the fight, the press conferences garnered the attention of millions. And were thrilling, to put it mildly. In what was a typical “Conor McGregor presser”, the Irishman and the American engaged in an expletive showdown.

Till this day I still can’t believe Nate Diaz doesn’t know what a gazelle is 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2ig0IZToBV — Charlie Sins (@oliveirasheart) August 29, 2022

The conferences were a treat for the fans of the sport, who had never seen anything of the kind before.

The questions involved were nothing related to the fight but revolved around other subject matters. Diaz, who has a history of voicing his displeasure over these types of events, can be heard clearly getting irritated.

When asked:

“What are your financial dreams? What to you means you’ve made it? A mansion, a Ferrari, what is it?”

Diaz in typical fashion replied in a blunt manner-

“I dont know..who gives a f***? What the f***? What the f*** is this? The money channel? Who the f**** saying this shit?”

In stellar fashion, Diaz walked away with the victory, in what was one of the most shocking moments in the history of the sport.

McGregor who was undefeated in the promotion, up until then, had been beaten and choked out. A reality check for the ‘Notorious’ one.

The victory catapulted Diaz to superstardom. With Nate slated to fight Khamzat Chimaev, spectators might be in for another shock. To put it in a transparent manner, never count a Diaz out.

