Georges St-Pierre Analyses and Picks the Winner of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz Ahead of UFC 279

Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre broke down and gave his prediction for the much anticipated welterweight clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz at UFC 279.

The fan-favorite Nate Diaz finally has an opponent for his next- and most probably last- UFC fight in the star welterweight prospect Khamzat Chimaev. The bout will headline UFC 279 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada this weekend.

Georges St-Pierre, who is regarded as an MMA G.O.A.T by many, was asked to share his thought on this fight in the recent UFC Paris event. ‘Rush’ was of the opinion that ‘Borz’ has an upper hand in the fight. However, he didn’t rule out Diaz.

“This fight is at welterweight. The odds will be toward Chimaev. I think it favors him because of that. However, Nate Diaz, you can’t ever count him out. He’s very well-rounded, he’s very durable, and it will take a lot to try and put him away. But Khamzat, it’s going to be a tough challenge,” Pierre said.

The UFC legend also added that ‘The Lone Wolf’ has learned a lot from his previous fight against a top contender, so he might come as an improved fighter at UFC 279.

“Because he only went the distance in his last fight, I believe. And I think he grew incredibly from that fight, he learned a lot. So I think we’re going to see a better version of Khamzat,” Pierre said.

Finally ‘Rush rested case gave giving his pick as the winner. “So it’s going to be an interesting fight. But if I would have to bet on that fight, of course, I have to go with the odds and favor Khamzat Chimaev,” he said.

Are people ruling out Nate Diaz against Khamzat Chimaev?

‘Borz’ is undoubtedly one of the most ferocious fighters in the UFC’s welterweight division. His rise in the division has been exceptional and appears to be the next viable contender for the title. However, Diaz cannot be ruled in the fight. Why?

Even though Chimaev won his last fight against a top-ranked fighter like Gilbert Burns, he looked gassed out from the second round. Meanwhile, Diaz has a lot of experience in five rounds fights. Also, we have seen him battering opponents once they have emptied their tanks.

Despite having a significant age gap, Diaz has competed in the UFC more times than Chimaev, who will be making his sixth appearance this weekend. Furthermore, despite his age, Diaz’s ground and striking abilities shouldn’t be discounted.

MMA is a sport full of surprises, provided the results of the Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards rematch. Therefore, anything can happen once the cage closes.

What are your predictions? Do you guys agree with GSP?

