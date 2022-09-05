“A shit lot of money got him” – Joe Rogan shares his opinion on What really happened with $200 Million worth UFC Megastar Conor McGregor

UFC commentator Joe Rogan shares his point to view of what really went wrong for Conor McGregor and his career downfall.

Joe Rogan have always been supportive to Conor McGregor and what he has done in the sport of UFC and it’s massive growth in the last decade or so. Joe has shared in his Podcast interview “Joe Rogan Experience” aka JRE about how Conor is elite class of striking and mma maturity.

What really happened with Conor McGregor

Joe Rogan says: He has been One was the most Striker in the History of the sport. He has some insane punch KO wins in the UFC. Conor McGregor, when he beat Eddie Alvarez shows how much skill that man he has. F****g genius striking and awareness. It’s genius shit. Eddie just got bewildered by it. I mean the combinations he hit him and avoiding his scots to perfection, just Genius man…”

What really happened to Conor man asked one of the guys in the Podcast.

Joe goes ‘The f***ing fights happened to him, man. And, then a shit lot of money got him. Then also some time out of the game while he was doing the Floyd Mayweather fight. He I believe was just doing a lot of boxing and he really went out of the sport. Even though he made probably hundreds of Million dollars fight. His game really changed a lot. There is a significant difference in MMA sparring and Boxing Sparring. Which I believe really got to him.

Joe Rogan on bringing Conor McGregor to JRE

“People are questioning why you havn’t interviewed him. Rogan stated, “He actually invited me over,” Come over here, lad, let’s have a podcast, he says. Come on Joe, let’s have a f*cking podcast, he said. He kindly requested that I take a seat close to him. How am I going to accomplish this, I wondered? I think I should just demand something from him. Even if you are aware of his emotional state, what you are witnessing is simply him expressing himself at that time. I want him when he in best of his conditions. That feels right to me.

