“Anderson Silva and…”: Two Fighters Georges St-Pierre Regrets Not Fighting Before Retiring From UFC

Georges St-Pierre recently shared his regrets for not fighting two UFC stars before retiring from professional fighting. Here we take a look at who the two fighters are.

When it comes to MMA greatest, former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre is always in the conversation. He held titles in two divisions (welterweight and middleweight) of UFC.

Besides the titles, ‘Rush’ also had several amazing records, under his name during his UFC career, which to date are not broken by any fighter. Despite such a wonderful career, GSP regrets he didn’t compete against Anderson Silva and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, the Canadian fighter said, “I always wanted to be known as the best and be the best, and there are two fights that never materialized that could have been made.”

“But for certain reasons did not materialize. The first one was against Anderson Silva, and the other one was against Khabib, but for certain reasons, it did not happen,” GSP added.

ALSO READ: “F**ked Him Up”: Joe Rogan Once Explained the Horrific End of $180M Worth Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Showdown via ‘Fulcrum Choke’

Georges St-Pierre explains why the fight never happened

GSP vs. Silva was one of the most fantasized fights for UFC fans. However, it didn’t see the light of the UFC octagon. Similarly, Nurmagomedov vs. GSP was a much-anticipated bout. But it never came to fruition.

Further on in the interview, GSP explained the reasons those fights never materialized. “When you’re a fighter, you need the two fighters and the promoter to make a fight happened. Even if the two fighters want, but the promoter doesn’t make it happen, it’s not going to happen. Each fighter brings their terms that they want, then they negotiate, and then it’s up to the promoter to make that happen. It did not happen for these two guys,” he said.

‘Spider’ retired from professional fighting and now does exhibition boxing matches. Meanwhile, GSP and Nurmagomedov also retired from professional MMA and are currently focusing on their other endeavors.

ALSO READ: “Teddy Bear or Real Bear”: Old Photo of Nine-Year-Old Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov With a Bear Ignites a Debate Among Fans

What are your thoughts on GSP’s words? What do you guys think about the fights not materializing?