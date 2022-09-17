“Teddy Bear or Real Bear”: Old Photo of Nine-Year-Old Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov With a Bear Ignites a Debate Among Fans

An old picture of the former UFC lightweight champions Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor with a bear sparked a debate among fight fans on the Internet.

The rivalry between Nurmagomedov and McGregor is one of the most talked about rivalries in the history of the sport. Even though they brought their dispute into the UFC cage and ‘The Eagle’ prevailed, their supporters continue to argue over which of the two is the finest.

Fans of mixed martial arts recently experienced something similar on Instagram after seeing a collage photo of nine-year-old Nurmagomedov and McGregor. In the picture, they both had clutched a bear in their hands.

But given that the Russian fighter is known to have engaged in bear cub wrestling as a boy. It appears that ‘The Eagle’ actually had a bear in his hands. Meanwhile, the Irish star was holding a stuffed bear.

Following that, fans started to debate about their favorite fighter in the comments section. Check out the comments from fans below:

UFC 229: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

At UFC 229 in October 2018, Nurmagomedov and McGregor were slated to square off in a highly anticipated lightweight title match. There was a lot of trash-talking before the bout. Particularly McGregor exploited his vocal prowess to manipulate Nurmagomedov.

However, inside the cage, the Irish star struggled to compete with the Dagestani powerhouse. After dominating most of the rounds, ‘The Eagle’ defeated ‘The Notorious’ in the fourth round via a neck crank.

Due to the intense rivalry, the fight generated significant pay-per-view revenue for the organization. It is currently one of the UFC’s top-selling pay-per-view fights. Although the fight ended, the rivalry still remained between the two.

Now, Nurmagomedov is retired from professional fighting with an impeccable record of 29-0. Meanwhile, McGregor is still active in UFC. But is currently out because of a leg injury.

What are your thoughts on their rivalry? What is your reaction to the collage picture of McGregor and Nurmagomedov?

