Rare Video Shows Justin Bieber Stunned With Lewis Hamilton AKA XNDA’s Hidden Vault of Bangers

Lewis Hamilton is very famous among members of the music industry and seems to have a good relationship with many of them. The Mercedes star has ties with some of the most famous stars in the world like Jay-Z, Kanye West, and even Justin Bieber.

A fan now seems to have found a rare video of the British driver hanging out with Bieber. In that video, they appear to be enjoying a song together. To everyone’s surprise, it wasn’t just any song, it was one of Hamilton’s own unreleased songs. Admittedly, when it comes to music, Hamilton does have an alter-ego of himself, which he calls ‘XNDA’.

A Hamilton fan discloses one of the Briton’s unreleased songs

A Lewis Hamilton fan recently took to their Twitter handle to put up a video of the Briton enjoying himself with Justin Bieber. The two can be seen dancing with some of their friends. When the fan was asked if the Mercedes driver produced that song, they replied, “Yes, it’s an unreleased song of his“.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kayteef1/status/1689685220226736128?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kayteef1/status/1689954360459988995?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Considering that Hamilton has been low-key regarding his music, it is just interesting to see him out in the open and enjoy himself with the same. The 38-year-old perhaps made an exception for Bieber, who seemed to have approved of his performance as well.

Lewis Hamilton and Justin Bieber have also hung out previously

Earlier this year, fans caught Lewis Hamilton hanging out with Justin Bieber in Coachella. Soon after the two partied together, the Briton uploaded several images on his Instagram handle. Apart from Bieber, Hamilton also hung out with 13thWitness, Pro Logic, Spinz, Miles Chamley-Watson, among others at the event.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CrL16P0MG3u/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Another instance when Bieber and Hamilton hung out was at the 2016 Monaco Grand Prix. The Canadian singer was present trackside in the principality to witness Hamilton take the win in Monte-Carlo.

Additionally, Hamilton also gave Bieber a ride in one of his supercars around Beverly Hills in California, sometime in 2016. Fans spotted the two of them hanging out in Hamilton’s glamorous LaFerrari. These are some of the various instances which prove just how close Hamilton and Bieber are, with them spending so much time when the former isn’t suiting up for an F1 race.