“Bieber Was on Board” – Former WWE Star Claims Justin Bieber Was in Plans to Headline SummerSlam 2014 With John Cena

Ex-WWE star Big Show reveals the initial plans WWE had for him, Justin Bieber, and John Cena for the 2014 SummerSlam.

WWE often tries to strike deals with big celebrities to appear at their big premium events like Wrestlemania and SummerSlam. Recently, stars like Bad Bunny and Logan Paul showcased their skills in the WWE ring. And in the case of Logan Paul, the YouTube sensation recently signed a full-time contract with WWE. However, if things would have gone as planned, WWE fans would have seen Justin Bieber perform in WWE alongside John Cena and Big Show.

While speaking on the Talk is Jericho podcast, former WWE superstar Big Show revealed the backstage talks WWE had for the famous singer. He also opened up as to why that match could not reach the SummerSlam of 2014.

Paul Wight, formerly known as Big Show had been a long-time member of WWE before getting released last year.

WWE wanted Justin Bieber, John Cena, and Big Show to face Wyatt Family

During the conversation, the current AEW star revealed WWE was in talks with Justin Bieber. The company wanted the famous singer to perform at the 2014 SummerSlam. Wight explained that the management was planning to team Bieber with him and John Cena to face the team of Wyatts. He said:

“It was going to be John Cena, The Big Show, and Justin Bieber vs The Wyatts at SummerSlam… Bieber was on board…”

However, they canceled the plan as there were people backstage who felt fans won’t relate to the famous singer. Wight added:

“One of the people that were making decisions said, ‘I just don’t see how Justin Bieber is going to relate to our audience…”

The former 7-time world champion believes Bieber would have brought a lot of eyes to the event. But unfortunately, things did not go as they were initially planned.

World’s Largest Athlete’s decades-long run with WWE ended last year

Big Show was one of those few talents who stuck with WWE almost throughout his entire career. The 7-feet giant signed with WWE in 1999 and has given many memorable feuds with top stars. But, his prolonged run ended in 2021 when he fell prey to Mr. McMahon’s budget cuts. Later, Big Show signed with AEW under the name Paul Wight and is a part of its roster ever since.

Nevertheless, with Cena busy in Hollywood and other stars released, it is very unlikely that WWE can book the tag team match now. However, it is very much possible for Justin Bieber to show up at one of the big PPVs in the future.

