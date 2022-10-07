Conor McGregor and Dan Bilzerian Net Worth Comparison- Is the Social Media Star Richer Than the Irishman?

Conor McGregor vs Dan Bilzerian. Is MMA’s highest-paid athlete worth more than the King of Instagram?

Conor McGregor is easily MMA’s biggest star and highest-paid athlete. In light of that, his massive wealth comes into comparison with other reputed athletes and media personalities. One of the more unusual comparisons is made with poker player and Instagram personality Dan Bilzerian.

Who is Dan Bilzerian and How Much is He Worth?

For those who do not know, Dan Bilzerian is a professional poker player, movie star, businessman and most importantly, social media influencer. He has been dubbed the ‘King of Instagram’ for his huge following now at 33.5 million. As of September 2022, Dan Bilzerian has a net worth of $310 million.

Company

Bilzerian owns and operates a company Ignite International Brands Ltd. The company starting operated in the US in 2018 and in the UK in 2019. The brand is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada and sells e-cigarettes, CBD, vodka, oils and water bottles. Bilzerian took the company public Canadian Stock Exchange on June 4th, 2021 where it has become his primary source of income. As of July 2022, the company worth $100 million.

Property

Aside from his company, Bilzerian also owns a 31,000 square-foot house in Los Angeles, California is worth $67.5 million. It boasts of 12 beds, 24 baths, a home theater, a swimming pool, a bowling alley, and 70 parking spaces.

Cars

Bilzerian has also used the company to promote himself as a success guru, hinging his marketing on his Instagram success via Ignite. He has released a story about his success in a book titled The Set-Up.

He also owns many luxury cars AC Shelby Cobra, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Bentley Continental, and Cadillac Escalade among others. Outside of the social media circuit, Bilzerian is known for his lavish and opulent parties. These events often feature celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and Conor McGregor’s boxing rival Floyd Mayweather.

How Much is UFC Megastar Conor McGregor Worth?

Conor McGregor is the highest-paid athlete in MMA with net worth of $210 million. The closest MMA star to him in net worth is arch-rival and former UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov at $14.8 million.

Salary and Endorsements

As per Forbes, Conor earned $32 million in salary/winnings in the year 2020 while raking in an additional $16 million through endorsements. He has a sponsorship deal with Reebok, renewed in 2018, earns him approx $5 million every year.

He also has endorsements ongoing with other brands Burger King, Beats By Dre, Monster Energy, EA (Electronic Arts), Wynn Resorts etc.

Investments

McGregor owns the whiskey brand Proper Twelve which has reportedly earned $40 million in revenue in 2021. He also owns the MMA, lifestyle and fitness called The Mac Life with millions of Youtube subscribers and over 700k Instagram followers.

His partnership with A-list tailor David Heil created the menswear brand August McGregor. He also has a sports management company McGregor Sports and Entertainment which uses advertising and other promotions to generate revenue. In addition, McGregor has other income sources like his conditioning program called F.A.S.T and a recently—launched TIDL sports partnership with the Anthos group for a next-gen plant-based sports recovery program.

Property

In addition to his UFC salary and endorsement, McGregor also owns multiple mansions. One of these went for $2,995,000 three years ago. Meanwhile, McGregor has a mansion in Dublin, Ireland, named Mac Mansion bought for $2 million. In addition, he owns a villa in Marbella, Spain, only a few door numbers away from Football star Cristiano Ronaldo’s villa.

Cars

Finally, McGregor owns multiple luxury cars like the Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, BMW i8, Rolls-Royce Ghost, Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, Cadillac Escalade etc. He also has a limited edition Lamborghini Huracan Avio.

McGregor’s love for vehicles isn’t restricted to the sea. The UFC Star also owns a Lamborghini yacht named Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63, which is a collaboration between Automobili Lamborghini and The Italian Sea Group.

Click here for more UFC News