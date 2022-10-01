Conor McGregor Declares ‘War’ Against UFC Legend in a Deleted Twitter Voice Note

Conor McGregor warns Michael Bisping and declares war at him over recent back and forth online.

Conor McGregor might me out of action from the octagon for a while now, but he looks to be ready to start building up some controversy.

Recently, McGregor and UFC legend Michael Bisping have been trading jibes at each other. This started when the Irishman taunted Bisping and other fighters who have tried acting but failed. The comments weren’t well received by who clapped back at the Irishman.

Michael Bisping warned McGregor to keep his bodyguards ready if he wants to talk smack. Replying to the threat over Twitter, the Irishman posted a voice note which has now been deleted.

ALSO READ: When Conor McGregor and ‘Pound for Pound Number One Female’ Rihanna Exchanged a Heartfelt Embrace for the Camera

While declaring war on Michael Bisping, Conor McGregor said:

“Do you want to go to war, man, yeah? Do you want to go to f****** war? We’ll go to war with you, yeah?. Security. You little sausage of a thing. I’ll have security set you up…when you’re in Vegas again, pal. Keep my name out of your f****** mouth again or any type of threatening behavior, or I’ll walk through your front door. You little dope. [Go] back where you belong you little clown, you little sprinter.”

Conor mcgregor deleted voice note to bisping 😂❄️ #ConorMcGregor pic.twitter.com/brYFItlSQ4 — tbandz7 (@T_Lolz) October 1, 2022

Is Conor McGregor acting in a movie?

‘The Notorious One’ has done a lot in the world of combat sports. While he still wants to return to the octagon, the Irishman is also ready to make his acting debut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMAFighting.com (@mmafighting)

Conor McGregor will be making his Hollywood debut alongside Jake Gyllenhall in a remake of an 80s classic, Road House. That said, it will be interesting to see how acting works out for the former UFC champion.

ALSO READ: “I’d Bet a Million Dollars a Hand if They’d Let Me” – Dana White Wants to Bet $1,000,000 on Black Jack Before He Kicks the Bucket

Click here for more UFC news.