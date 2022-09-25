“I’d Bet a Million Dollars a Hand if They’d Let Me” – Dana White Wants to Bet $1,000,000 on Black Jack Before He Kicks the Bucket

Dana White, who is a self confessed gambler, Wants to Bet $1,000,000 on Black Jack Before He eventually Kicks the Bucket.

Fighting often garners crowd attention in ways many other sports do not. The UFC is directly linked with betting and it is one of the few mainstream sports with Vegas betting odds shown on its broadcast. UFC fans might also hear Jon Anik mentioning prop bets, parlays or massive gambles.

The UFC primarily operates out of Las Vegas, as do many fighting promotions or boxing organizations. This makes sense since “Sin City” is a prime destination for gambling in the US and the world. Plus, fighting is as popular for betting as horse racing. So, we could even say gambling made UFC into a globally recognizable brand through backing from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC).

How Does Gambling Work for Dana White and UFC Fighters?

Fighters can also place money on themselves, sometimes to incur heavy losses. Of course, that’s not the story we hear about UFC president Dana White. White is a self-professed degenerate gambler and he often skips UFC fight nights to have a run at the tables in Caesar’s Palace.

He has been known to dish out seven-figure sums for betting on fights. But that’s not his only indulgence and he also has a fondness for card games. While appearing at The Action Junkeez Podcast, White disclosed one of his pet ambitions when it comes to gambling: $1 million hands of blackjack!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jonorlando 👽 (@jonorlando)



“I’m going to war with Caesar’s Palace,” White said. “I’m going to war! I’d bet a million dollars a hand if they’d let me. [Really?] 100%. That’s my goal before I die. I’m [going to play] a million-dollar hand before I f—king die.”

Outlandish as this may seem, White is known for making decisions for the UFC others may question. He pulled all future UFC events from The Palms Resort in Las Vegas because the casino put restrictions on his credit line.

So, considering White has no reservations about throwing out big sums to fuel his gambling sprees, a legendary $1 million hands or a few is not that far out of the arena.

<span style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Click here for more UFC News