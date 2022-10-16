Conor McGregor Gets Reminded of Dustin Poirier Loss After He Laughed at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Close Acquaintance

Conor McGregor gets clapped back with the Dustin Poirier loss reminder after the Irishman laughed at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s close acquaintance for his achievements.

‘The Notorious’ is out of the game ever since he suffered a gruesome injury in his fight. However, this isn’t stopping the former two-weight champion from taking a jibe at his fellow UFC fighters.

It goes without saying that McGregor is one of the best trash-talkers in the UFC. Staying true to his notorious side, McGregor mocked the UFC middleweight contender Belal Muhammad.

What did Conor McGregor say about Belal Muhammad?

Despite being on an amazing seven-fight undefeated streak, Muhammad is lately being called out by many fans for being lackluster in his fights. Therefore, he sometimes also becomes a subject of memes for fight fans.

Similarly, a page on Twitter took a sneaky dig at the middleweight fighter with a meme. While reacting to that meme, the former lightweight champion McGregor posted laughing emoji in the comments.

This didn’t sit well with the American middleweight. He instantly reacted to it by reminding ‘The Notorious’ of his devastating loss against Dustin Poirier in 2021. “If you want checked leg kicks, look at Dustin,” Muhammad wrote.

‘Remember The Name’ is returning to action this month at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. For his second fight of the year, Muhammad has been training closely with former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. He has had a good relationship with ‘The Eagle’ for a long time.

Belal Muhammad once slammed ‘The Notorious’ for making fun of Kamaru Usman

The former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who looked invincible so far in his UFC career, faced a brutal loss in the last round of his fight with Leon Edwards. He lost his championship belt as well.

It came as a shock to many people. However, McGregor seemed happy with Usman’s loss. He posted a series of memes on his social media pages about ‘The Nigerian Nightmare.’

This upset Belal Muhammad. He, in an interview, chastised the Irishman by reminding him of his losses in the UFC. The rivalry between them as continued ever since.

What are your thoughts on Muhammad and McGregor’s verbal back-and-forth?

