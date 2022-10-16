“His Father Is Sean O’Malley”: Petr Yan’s Wikipedia Page Hilariously Edited Ahead of UFC 280

The Wikipedia page of Petr Yan has been edited ahead of his fight at UFC 280, suggesting that he’s the son of his upcoming opponent Sean O’Malley.

Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley are set to square off inside the octagon later this month at UFC 280. Going into the fight, as one would expect, there has been a lot of back and forth between the two. However, it looks like the mind games have started from O’Malley’s fanbase as well.

Ahead of his highly anticipated matchup against Sean O’Malley, the Wikipedia page of Petr Yan has been edited. The Wikipedia page of the former UFC champion now suggests that Yan’s father is O’Malley.

It is worth noting that making such an edit on someone’s Wikipedia page is rather easy. It’s safe to say that someone made full use of this feature to take a shot at the Russian before he takes on ‘Suga’.

What’s on the line for Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan?

Both fighters have a lot at stake against each other. On one side, Sean O’Malley is eager to climb the rankings and land himself a shot at the title. On the flip side, Petr Yan is looking to avenge his loss to Aljamain Sterling, which saw him lose the UFC bantamweight championship.

The winner of this fight will most likely take on the winner of Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw, which is happening on the same card at UFC 280, for the UFC bantamweight title next.

Can Sean O’Malley beat Yan?

‘Suga’ will be taking on the toughest challenge of his career when he steps inside the octagon against Petr Yan. While O’Malley has shown some high-level striking in his fights, he has never faced someone like the Russian.

Yan is a former UFC champion and beating him will be not an easy task for him. However, Sean O’Malley’s abilities cannot be undermined at all. That said, it will be interesting to see if he can get the better of Petr Yan at the UFC 280.

Do you think O’Malley can outperform the former champion? What is your reaction to Yan’s Wikipedia page?