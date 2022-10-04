full
HomeSearch
Cover Image for “Conor McGregor Is Coming Back”: UFC Legend Provides Major Update About the Irishman’s Big UFC Comeback

“Conor McGregor Is Coming Back”: UFC Legend Provides Major Update About the Irishman’s Big UFC Comeback

Afnan Chougle
|Tue Oct 04 2022

Conor McGregor has been inactive in the division for over a year now after an injury. But he has recovered now and a UFC legend even provided an update about his return.

‘The Notorious’ is currently facing one of the roughest phases of his fighting career. He is on a two-fight skid and also suffered a gruesome leg injury in his last outing. However, the former champion has completely recovered from the injury and is even back to training.

McGregor is diligently getting ready for his comeback and frequently posts footage of himself working out. Fans are becoming increasingly curious about McGregor’s comeback owing to his posts. Former UFC title challenger recently predicted that we would witness an improved version of the Irish star after seeing the clips.

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor Quotes- Five Times ‘The Notorious’ Stole the Show With His Mic Skills

What did Chael Sonnen say about Conor McGregor?

Chael Sonnen is a retired UFC fighter who hails from a wrestling background. He is an analyst now and talks about the current affairs of combat sports on his YouTube channel.

Sonnen was stunned after watching McGregor’s recent training videos in which the Irishman was seen honing his wrestling. ‘The Notorious’ is surely one of the greatest of the game. However, we have seen him struggling against opponents with a heavy ground game.

ALSO READ: “Motherf**ker I Destroy Liver”: After Nate Diaz, Michael Bisping and Hasbulla Magomedov, Conor McGregor Fires Shots at Social Media Sensation, Liver King

However, now ‘The Notorious’ is working on his weak side for his return. And he has improved drastically, per Sonnen. “Pure wrestling. So he is in a stance. He is on his feet, he is bent over. His knees are bent… He has got his head positioned. He looked like a seasoned wrestler,” Sonnen said.

“Conor McGregor is out there on a weekend pushing and pulling. Holding stance and he is wrestling. Guys, he is coming back,” Sonnen added.

The Irishman is a fantastic striker. There is no doubt about that. Now, he appeared to have improved his fighting prowess by incorporating wrestling, which pleased even Sonnen, a well-known wrestler.

Therefore, it is easy to say that McGregor will surely bring all the heat on his big UFC return. Even better, we could witness a former champion return to his winning ways.

What is your reaction to McGregor’s wrestling?

 

About the author
Afnan Chougle

Afnan Chougle

Afnan Chougle is a UFC author at The Sports Rush. Besides writing, this media graduate is an integral part of the content managing team for combat sports. Before joining The Sports Rush, Afnan gained valuable experience as an intern at Jio Studios Production House. He uses his experience and passion to further his professional career and provide unique insight into all things UFC and combat sports. A Khabib Nurmagomedov fan, Afnan, has religiously followed MMA ever since UFC 229. Other than 'The Eagle' he adores Muhammad Ali. Furthermore, he is a fan of Joe Rogan and seldom misses an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience. Apart from his professional exploits as a UFC journalist, Afnan enjoys catching Hotboxin episodes, honing his skills as an amateur actor/boxer, and loves going on occasional treks.

Read more from Afnan Chougle