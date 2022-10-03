“Motherf**ker I Destroy Liver”: After Nate Diaz, Michael Bisping and Hasbulla Magomedov, Conor McGregor Fires Shots at Social Media Sensation, Liver King

Conor McGregor fires jibes at social media star Liver King on Twitter suggesting he destroys the liver and claims to be the king.

Conor McGregor’s social media call-outs need no introduction. ‘The Notorious One’ has an urge to take shots at anybody and everybody when he’s in the mood to create some controversy.

McGregor did exactly that when he went on a rant in his latest tweet on the Liver King. The social media star has been all across the internet recently promoting his ‘Primal’ lifestyle.

Liver King became popular by sharing videos of himself eating raw liver, testicles, and other organs. However, Conor McGregor doesn’t seem to be too impressed with this.

A fan recently compared Conor McGregor’s jacked physique to that of the Liver King, which wasn’t well digested by the Irishman. McGregor responded to the tweet by saying,

“Who? I eat the liver with shots not forks. Ball of the foot, heel of the foot, fist, elbow, you name it. Even the butt of the head on the sly I dig them in. Production sees nothin till highlights, and even then only the next day. Motherf**ker I destroy liver. I’m King, period.”

Take a look at his tweet below:

Who? I eat the liver with shots not forks. Ball of the foot, heel of the foot, fist, elbow, you name it. Even the butt of the head on the sly I dig them in. Production sees nothin till highlights, and even then only the next day. Motherfucker I destroy liver. I'm King, period.

Does Conor McGregor deserve to get a title shot straight away upon his return?

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Conor McGregor’s potential return to the octagon. Moreover, it is a strong possibility that he lands himself a title shot straight away.

However, if Conor McGregor does actually end up getting a title shot upon his return, it will be unfair to other fighters waiting in line. While the matchup will certainly make sense from the business point of view, his current record in the UFC does not make him a worthy contender.

That said, it will be interesting to see if he can land himself a title shot upon his return.

