Conor McGregor Once Claimed He ‘Smoked’ Roger Federer, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo in an Instagram Rant

Afnan Chougle
| September 16, 2022 7:29 PM

Conor McGregor, the former UFC two-weight champion, once went on a furious Instagram rant and compared himself to Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi. 

‘The Notorious’ is one of the most prominent names in the combat world. He has attained the highest level in MMA and is frequently mentioned when people are talking about the world’s best athletes.

McGregor has demonstrated excellence in areas other than combat, including public speaking and entrepreneurship. But as was made clear before a Chicago Cubs game in 2021, the Irish star is not skilled at throwing a baseball pitch.

The UFC superstar was requested to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the game, as is customary in Major League Baseball games, where famous people are occasionally invited to do so.

However, McGregor’s attempt completely failed as he threw the pitch extremely high and nearly struck a spectator. His pitch was compared with 50 Cent’s dismal attempt in 2014.

The Dubliner got mocked for his pitch on social media. Subsequently, McGregor went on an Instagram rant. He posted a picture of his and 50 Cent’s pitch.

 

“The audacity to compare mine with this piss! Picture to picture alone buries this. Mine, bar the accuracy, was the most powerful and fastest first pitch of any of these other athletes/artists over the years,” McGregor wrote in the caption.

Further on he brought up the 2021 Forbes richest athletes list where the UFC star surpassed Messi, Federer, and Ronaldo. “No comparison. Smoke them up and down that Forbes I do. Get Messi over. Smoked. Cris. Smoked. Federer,” he wrote.

When will Conor McGregor return to fighting?

Once a dual weight champion, Conor McGregor is now facing a drought phase in his UFC career. He is currently on a two-fight skid and also suffered a gruesome injury in his last match in 2021.

 

However, he has almost recovered from the injury and has also hinted at a return. But there has been no official announcement of a date or opponent for his UFC return.

But ‘The Notorious’ is vigorously preparing for his return and fans can expect an improved fighter once he enters the cage. It will delight them to see him return to his winning ways.

Who do you think McGregor should fight on his return? What are your thoughts on McGregor’s rant?

 

 

