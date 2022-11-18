Conor McGregor Once Hilariously Nominated “Virtually Identical” Breaking Bad Star to Portray Nate Diaz in a Movie

Hollywood has had an infatuation with fighting for a long time. From Raging Bull to Rocky to the latest Creed movies, Hollywood has had its fair share of trysts with fighting. So, when Jared Leto spoke of wanting to play McGregor in a movie back in May 2022, other UFC fighters chimed in with who they’d want playing themselves.

Paddy Pimblett took Owen Wilson and Jay Cartwright for himself. Diaz said Hugh Jackman could be the perfect fit to play him so he could “beat Leto’s ass”.

At this point, McGregor came in to say Diaz should be played by RJ Mitte, the actor who played Walter White’s handicapped son in Breaking Bad.

This was a jab at Diaz’s kicking skills since he is mostly known for his boxing and jiu-jitsu. Meanwhile, McGregor has been known to kick very effectively to manage distance with his opponents.

“Wolverine could play my part so we see him beat Jared Leto’s ass that would be fun right [Conor McGregor],” Diaz posted on Twitter.

McGregor responded to this by saying “That kid that played Heisenberg’s son is who will play you. Virtually identical.”

This tweet is now deleted although Diaz’ tweet is still up.

How do Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz Pair Up Together?

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz had a very famous rivalry during the middle of the 2010s. They actually met in the cage only twice with Diaz taking ‘The Notorious’ via submission in the first fight. They had a rematch five months later where McGregor avenged his loss.

Meanwhile, Leto has stated he is a big UFC fan and even spoke about playing Dana White in a film.

“Well, I am a huge UFC fan and I’m a huge Dana White fan,” said Leto. “I hope he is a huge Jared Leto fan too. Maybe I could play Dana White. That would be great. If we do the UFC movie, if I was younger, I’d play Conor McGregor.”

