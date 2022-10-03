Watch Rare Clip of Nate Diaz Complimenting Conor McGregor! – “I’m a Fan of You and You Killed It for Me”

Rare clip of UFC legend Nate Diaz complimenting rival Conor Mcgregor has surfaced.

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor have one of the most epic rivalries in the history of the UFC. The fighters have met in the Octagon twice and each secured a win for themselves. But the fans won most on both occasions particularly considering the hype and buildup to each fight.

With all that said and done, we have seen on multiple occasions that McGregor and Diaz have a great deal of respect for each other as well. In fact, they expressed their positive sentiments towards each other on multiple occasions.

In line with that, a rare video of The Stockton Gangster praising The Notorious at an unspecified event has surfaced online. Diaz lays praise on McGregor saying

“Conor did a great job, he did a great job…he…that’s what you are supposed to do, you know what I’m saying. And then no one on the whole stage says sh*t. Both lost to Conor McGregor so they’re not entertaining no more. You lost it. I’m a boxer and you killed it for me, I’m a fan of you and you killed it for me.

You know what I’m saying? Like Hey bit*ch and then you’re gonna be a bit*h and now they’re stepping out, fu*k Conor McGregor, Then it’s like why, because he did a good job and punched you out, he stepped up, he did what he was supposed to do.”

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor had a superhot rivalry in 2016. They were the hottest match to make for UFC President Dana White. The first fight in March 2016 saw Diaz win via submission in the second round. He lost to McGregor in the August 2016 rematch the second via majority decision.

There were rumors about a third and final fight. However, McGregor’s leg break against Poirier at UFC 264 and Diaz concluding his contract with his win on Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 seems to indicate that it will not happen.

Did Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor Compliment Each Other at Other Occasions Too?

McGregor and Diaz seem to share a great deal of respect for one another which has often come out during post-fight interviews and press events.

In fact ‘The Notorious’ once said the following about ‘The Stockton Gangster’ at the UFC 202 post-fight press conference

“Great fight, brother. Great fu*king fight. You’re a little Mexican warrior.”

Diaz responded by calling McGregor a soldier.

McGregor also said

“When he (Diaz) stepped in, I threw some elbows as well. I tell you what, man, his face was opened up, and he still just kept coming. He (was) still just coming at me. You gotta respect that. You gotta respect Nate Diaz and the style of fighting that he brings. How can you not?”

What Are Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor Doing with Their Careers Now?

Nate Diaz closed off his time with the UFC with the UFC 279 win against Tony Ferguson. He won by guillotine choke submission in the fourth round. UFC President Dana White gave Diaz a warm send-off saying “This will always be your house”.

After the last UFC fight, Diaz has been looking at potential options with a fight against YouTube star Jake Paul being a top choice. Paul has called out Diaz with an invitation to enter the ring.

To his boxing credits, Paul has wins over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and has been working up to a match with UFC GOAT Anderson Silva. Diaz has said a matchup with Paul in the squared circle is a strong future possibility.

Conor McGregor has been on the sidelines since his injury against Poirier at UFC 264. He has recently released videos showing him getting back into shape and hinted at a return in the near future. McGregor has also been in the loop for a possible boxing rematch with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. However,’The Notorious’ has said he is not interested and seems to be focused on returning to MMA.