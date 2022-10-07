WATCH: ‘Bit*h’ Brendan Schaub Once Explained to Joe Rogan Why Nate Diaz Went Off on Him After Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight

Backstage at the Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather contest, Nate Diaz and Brendan Schaub had a showdown, as explained on the Joe Rogan Podcast.

It’s been five years since the iconic crossover bout, between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, took place. A spectacular event, with a sublime finish to a historic main event.

Martial arts fanatics, however, were keen on the backstage altercation that involved UFC icon Nate Diaz and UFC veteran Brendan Schaub.

Nate Diaz, who was backstage at the coveted event, can be heard hurling insults and disparaging Schaub. Diaz stated-

“All good though. It’s just your lack of knowledge though…F*** you. Yea, well I think you’re a b****. F****** a**. Remember your career? P****. F*** you.”

From Brendan Schaub’s perspective, the shenanigans that took place were quite different. According to Schaub, he was coaxing Diaz, for a trilogy bout with Conor McGregor.

Schaub said-

“I’m like, yo, Nate, bro, how about that fight man, you’re next, biggest fight in UFC history brother, and he starts laughing, he’s like “Oh hell no, how f****** stupid do you look now?”. And I’m caught off guard, like what? What the f*** is happening? “

Although Schaub has been proven incorrect multiple times, his suggestion of a trilogy between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor was on the mark. At the time, that would’ve definitely been the biggest money fight the UFC could’ve made.

Also read: Watch – Dana White Tells Nate Diaz That the UFC Will Always Be His House After Tony Ferguson Fight at UFC 279

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3

Conor McGregor is on the cusp of a return to martial arts. On the other hand Nate Diaz’s contract with the UFC has just expired. Will there be a trilogy bout between the pair?

It’s been six years since the duo last faced off. Their rivalry has laid the foundation for what a ‘dogfight’ should ideally be. Two strikers displayed the epitome of what being a fighter was all about.

In addition, the McGregor-Diaz feud has gone down as one of the greatest conflicts in modern UFC history. They both have a victory apiece across two fights. The conception and contemplation of a third bout is a mouth-watering thought.

Just getting the wheels in motion… right? 😅 Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz enjoy some social media sparring… can anyone smell a trilogy? 👀 pic.twitter.com/0bXLOBFyAw — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 29, 2022

The Irishman and the American have both reiterated that a third fight will take place down the line. The only question that remains, is when?

Also read: “Y’know He’s Not Comfortable Being Clamped” – Big Bro Nick Diaz Predicted How Nate Diaz Would Finish Tony Ferguson in Their Match at UFC 279