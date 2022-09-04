Conor McGregor’s Close Acquaintance Sends a Fierce Warning to Hasbulla Aka ‘Mini Khabib’ on Snoop Dogg’s Viral Post

A close person to former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor recently warned internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov while commenting on Snoop Dogg’s post.

The UFC star McGregor and Russian viral sensation Hasbulla Magomedov are currently exchanging words on the internet. It all started when a video of Magomedov pranking UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski made rounds on social media.

Following that, the Irish UFC fighter posted a Twitter thread, chastising the 19-year-old Instagram celebrity. In response, the Russian-born also posted a few tweets while taking a nasty jibe at McGregor’s losses and financial status.

Now, McGregor’s close acquaintance and former training partner Dillion Danis has sailed the same ship. He commented on the famous American rapper Snoop Dogg’s Instagram post directing it at Magomedov.

“When I see hasbulla,” Danis wrote. Dogg uploaded a clip where in we see two individuals ferociously hitting each other with their shoes. Thus, Danis’ comment was a subtle dig at Magomedov.

Apparently, Magomedov has a good relationship with the former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. He is even known as ‘Mini Khabib’ for his viral impressions of the ex-UFC fighter. ‘The Eagle’ and ‘The Notorious’ are arch rivals. Therefore, even Magomedov developed bad blood with McGregor and they often get into a feud on Twitter.

UFC champion backs Hasbulla Magomedov against Conor McGregor

The exchange between McGregor and Magomedov turned extreme and the UFC star went too far with his slurs toward the 19-year-old. Thus, he was criticized by many on Twitter, and even UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski joined the bracket.

You’ll have to go through me first, Leave my mate alone @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/2kGet6kj9s — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) September 1, 2022

Following the Irishman’s tweets, ‘The Great’ took to his official Twitter account and addressed his comments. He even challenged ‘The Notorious’ for the same. “You’ll have to go through me first. Leave my mate alone,” Volkanovski wrote.

The pound-for-pound king has several times expressed his interest in moving up to the 155lbs category and fighting McGregor. However, that fight never came to fruition.

Currently, ‘The Notorious’ is on a two-fight skid and inactive on the roster as he is recovering from an injury and might not return soon. Meanwhile, Volkanovski is undefeated in the UFC and has four successful title defenses under his name.