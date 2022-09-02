“His money from Mayweather ran out and…” – Hasbulla Magomed claps back at Conor McGregor alluding to his defeat against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov responds to UFC star Conor McGregor with a brutal jibe after the latter went on a Twitter rant about the Russian-born.

Despite his inactivity for over a year, Conor McGregor, the former two-weight UFC champion, manages to keep himself in the headlines for both positive and negative reasons. Recently, the Irish star took off at the Russian Instagram celebrity, Hasbulla Magomedov.

In a series of deleted tweets on his official Twitter account, the former UFC lightweight champion targeted Magomedov and even made fun of the disability (Dwarf Syndrome) that the 19-year-old possesses.

Check out what McGregor wrote below:

I’d love to boot that little g*mp Hasbulla over a goal post.

How much to get him on the volley?

I’m gonna make it my mission to score a 3 pointer with him one day, hon the gaa.

Little smelly inbred.

Everyone wants a fight with the king, Hasbulla. pic.twitter.com/7CEOT8ECwH — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 31, 2022

This came after a recent video of the Russian star pranking UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski made rounds on social media. However, McGregor’s words didn’t sit well with Magomedov, and he quickly clapped back at the Dublin native.

At least one of us maintained an undefeated record @TheNotoriousMMA 😂🤷🏽 Hasbulla 1

Conor 0 pic.twitter.com/THaz100Ih0 — Crypto Hasbulla NFT (@Hasbulla_NFT) August 31, 2022

“At least one of us maintained an undefeated record @TheNotoriousMMA. Hasbulla 1 Conor 0,” Magomedov wrote on his Twitter account. In another tweet, the social media star took a dig at McGregor’s financial status and even highlighted his submission loss against his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in 2018.

https://twitter.com/Hasbulla_NFT/status/1565135093546590209?s=20&t=nPl00OuJA5c1TgM0Sw0w4g

“I have my UFC contract now, if @TheNotoriousMMA is really a man… see me in Abu Dhabi Got smashed by @TeamKhabib already. Guess his money from Mayweather ran out, and he needs more attention,” Magomedov wrote.

Hasbulla Magomedov once called Conor McGregor ‘Chicken’

The 19-year-old Russian celebrity earned himself a name in the MMA community after his calls-outs for top UFC contenders went viral on the Internet. Moreover, he shares a good relationship with the undefeated former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Provided that, he has bad blood with ‘The Notorious.’

Hasbulla named his chicken Connor McGregor 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3TpodFzdZt — Hasbulla 🐐 (@HasbullaHive) August 6, 2022

Thus he often indulges in a back and forth with the Irishman. In one old video, Magomedov even called McGregor a chicken. Although it might seem like a light jibe for many, it is considered a brutal insult to call a man ‘chicken’ in Russia.

‘The Notorious’ hasn’t responded to this slur, though. But their recent exchange is a testimonial of the rivalry between the duo and given McGregor’s penchant for trash talking, it appears to be set to continue for a long time.