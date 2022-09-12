“Dont Be Good Guy in the Cage” – Fans Back ‘Gangster’ Khamzat Chimaev After Being Accused of ‘Cheating’ for ‘No Glove Touch’ at UFC 279

UFC 279 was a breathtaking extravaganza. What started with a series of tumultuous events, wound up as an extraordinary night, for the UFC!

Make no mistake, the way the situation played out was as perfect as things could be. Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson put on a show for the fans. Diaz would win via submission, with a guillotine in the fourth round.

A storybook ending, for a legendary fighter. Diaz got the sendoff, he deserves, following a significant stint with the promotion. Fabled.

Despite the fight being dubbed Nate’s final fight in the UFC, all eyes were on the ever-entertaining self-proclaimed ‘gangster’ Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev who secured, a quick-fire first-round submission of Kevin Holland, was the star of the night. The former did not absorb a significant strike for the fourth time in his short UFC career.

Also read: UFC 279:- Unseen Footage of Team Nate Diaz Post-Backstage Fight With Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland

Fans exhibit dividedness with the Swedish wrestler’s antics, which led to a swift victory!

In spite of maintaining his unbeaten streak, the now 12-0, Khamzat had a fight week to forget. From missing weight to having his bout rescheduled due to altercations, Chimaev went through it all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOME OF FIGHT (@homeoffight)

Nevertheless, the Chechen-born fighter made an absolute statement with his victory. ‘Borz’ also put all the talk to rest, while dismantling Holland.

Check out the comments from fans below:

Certain fans, however, took notice of his antic right after the bell rung. Kevin Holland, in what was an attempt to touch gloves with Chimaev, got immediately taken down after a couple of scrambles with Khamzat not having any of it.

Khamzat Chimaev if he didn’t fake the glove touch pic.twitter.com/JOS1ASoSil — UFCStats💭 (@TheUFCStats) September 11, 2022

Certain sections of fans were unimpressed with his lack of apparent “sportsmanlike” conduct. While certain others are of the belief, that the rivalry did not mandate a glove touch. However, the two did touch gloves prior to the fight.

Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland have already glove touching before the match, please don’t make other excuse, and don’t cry anymore 😭😭😭😭😭 #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/zKAlTf8F46 — RoeRoland (@roe_roland) September 11, 2022

When there is genuine tension between two fighters, a glove touch is the farthest thing from concern. Regardless of the glove touch, Kevin Holland wouldn’t have stood a chance against Khamzat, who is a freak of nature.

Also read: ‘Gangster’ Khamzat Chimaev Reveals Nate Diaz Turned Down $2 Million Offer for the UFC 279 Main Event: “He Didn’t Wanna Fight Me”