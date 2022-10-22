UFC Lightweight Championship contender Islam Makhachev once called out Floyd Mayweather and Brock Lesnar in the octagon.

Islam Makhachev has been waiting in the wings for making it to the top of the lightweight for a long time now. Like his opponent at UFC 280 Charles Oliveira, he has been around in the UFC for a while. He started in 2010 and has been working steadily to the top in the division since then.

On the way to his title contention, he has made more than a few dodgy or humorous callouts. This is a common thing among UFC fighters when they want to get attention or declare their plans for their followers.

However, Makhachev went over and above what more fighters do and skipped an entire division or sport. He went forward and called out Floyd Mayweather on cam and one time he called out Brock Lesnar.

Watch: When Islam Makhachev Called Out Floyd Mayweather and Brock Lesnar for a Fight!

Islam is mostly a reserved fighter to the point that even Khabib Nurmagomedov is considered more talkative. However, on this occasion, he was free enough to let loose and give a funny callout.

“I want money fight, give me Mayweather. Whooo!” said Makhachev.

“Did you say Mayweather,” asked Joe Rogan. “Yes, give me Mayweather.”

Another call out segment has Makhachev saying, “Hey DC, tell this guy, I deserve for top 15 to I wanna fight with Brock Lesnar.”

While these matches might not happen, Makhachev is certainly going to be playing the biggest stakes of his life at UFC 280 when he goes head-to-head against Charles Oliveira. The winner of this fight may end up facing Conor McGregor when he returns so this is the biggest fight of Makhachev’s life especially for his mentor/friend Khabib Nurmagomedov.

What Are Brock Lesnar and Floyd Mayweather Doing Now?

Brock Lesnar retired from MMA a few years ago but he remains active in the WWE arena. He is currently set to face Booby Lashley who is also a former MMA fighter. The two behemoths will take on each other at Crown Jewel. This will be the second time they face each other after Lashley beat Lesnar at the Royal Rumble in January this year for the WWE Championship.

Floyd Mayweather has also retired but was recently looking to get Conor McGregor to agree to rematch. However, ‘The Notorious’ has stated he is not interested at the moment and will be focusing on making his return to the UFC.

