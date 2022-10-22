“Islam Makhachev Is Forever My B*tch” – Conor McGregor Teammate Takes a Shot at Islam Makhachev Ahead of UFC 280

A teammate of Conor McGregor has taken a shot at bitter rival Islam Makhachev ahead of the Dagestani’s UFC 280 bout.

Islam Makhachev is not one for many words or even many public appearances. He likes to keep a low profile and this is something he seems to share with his friend and now-mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, at one instance during UFC 229 Makhachev actually attacked former UFC fighter Dillion Danis. The event was held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on 6th October.

The incident was the now infamous post-fight brawl between the teams of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. The situation went that Khabib jumped the cage to attack a member of McGregor’s team.

The ensuing chaos had many people brawling with each other and among them was Nuramgomedov’s team member Islam Makhachev. In particular, Islam Makhachev was recorded hitting a team member of Conor McGregor, Dillion Danis, in the back of the head.

Danis took to Twitter to take a shot at the Lightweight Championship contender before his fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280.

Islam Makhachev is forever my bitch ❤️🐀 pic.twitter.com/F5A7kFnjoR — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 21, 2022

The incident was investigated by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and the NV Attorney General and some of them received suspension. The incident also sparked off many controversies and conversations about both superstars and the fight between Makhachev and Danis was part of it all.

Ultimately nothing much came of the rivalry either. Makhachev didn’t face Danis in the cage even though their rivalry had been brewing for some time before UFC 229.

How Did Islam Makhachev’s Rivalry with Dillon Danis Begin?

Dillion Danis had been calling out Khabib Nurmagomedov for a while before UFC 229. This made Makhachev very angry and he promptly moved to defend Nurmagomedov who leapt into the cage to defend Nurmagomedov.

After the brawl was over, Danis denied getting hit by Makhachev and also said it was kind of fun to get into the brawl. He has remained at odds with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev after the incident and often trades shots with them on social media.

Click here for more UFC News