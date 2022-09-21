Gina Carano Once Described to Joe Rogan How Dana White Sabotaged Her Million-Dollar Match With Ronda Rousey

Gina Carano, The pioneer of Women’s MMA was all set for a return to the sport, with her opponent poised to be another decorated figure in Ronda Rousey!

To say ‘Mixed Martial Arts’ has evolved would be an understatement. In an age and sport, where fighters have faced obstacles and hurdles, to see it at the stage it stands today, brings a tear to the eye.

The men and women that have competed in the sport since its inception, have gone on to alter the course of history. The gruesome battles they have been involved in have paved the way for modern-day athletes.

In spite of the fact that there were multiple adversities faced by the UFC, the biggest barrier for the sport has been the induction of women’s MMA.

A sport that has been seen as too violent, and has taken far too long to legitimize, had for the longest of time, refused to authorize contests between women.

Women’s MMA, was once upon a time, frowned upon. The hardships faced by the martial artists were such that, numerous states weren’t providing them the license to compete.

Gina Carano was slated to face former UFC Bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey, in a sensational bout. The fight never formed to fruition, due to Dana White!

Gina Carano is the original trailblazer of women’s MMA. No one comes close to that.

The WMMA legend was apparently slated for a blockbuster return, to face the inaugural UFC bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey.

However, according to Carano, the fight was not close to taking place. And interestingly, the cause for this was the one and only, Dana White!

Carrano stated-

“So Dana and Lorenzo, they invited me out finally, this had to be like four or five years ago..and they said:”Hey we’d like to offer you a million dollar fight with Ronda..What I had told Dana and Lorenzo at the time, was that I don’t have a team”

To the dismay of fans, after a productive first meeting, things turned sour. Dana White, the following day had announced to the media, his intention to sign Carrano to a UFC contract, when the latter was yet to find a team to begin with.

Carrano stated-

“Then like the next day, Dana was out there talking about me, talking about my name, and telling people that he was going to sign me – and I don’t even have a team yet.”

This laid the super fight talk to rest. What could’ve been huh?

How do you think the clash between the pair would have played out?

