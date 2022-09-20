Joe Rogan Once Claimed That the Rock Could Make $2 Million Per Day by Selling His Sp**m

Former UFC color commentator Joe Rogan once made a bizarre statement regarding the Hollywood megastar, The Rock.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, the name has been synonymous with success for more than two decades. The 50-year-old is a pro wrestling legend and one of the most successful actors in the world. With more than 300 Million followers on social media, the net worth of the former WWE star is around $800 Million. His name itself is enough to earn money in any field. However, former UFC commentator Joe Rogan feels the megastar can earn more money, but in a rather unconventional manner.

In one of the episodes of his The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the controversial personality suggested The Rock a new but awkward way of making millions per day.

“If The Rock can j*rk off twice a day, he makes $2 million a day minimum,” says Joe Rogan

During the show, Rogan and his guests brought up a strange topic and even included The Rock in that. The controversial podcaster tried to explain how much money can the Hollywood megastar make if he sells his sp**m. He believes The Rock is in a league of his own which makes his semen highly valuable in the market.

According to Rogan, the wrestler-turned-actor is the only person in this world who could make millions by selling his sp**m. He stated that if the former WWE star can j*erk twice a day, he will be making around $60 million in a month. Rogan stated:

“Cryogenically frozen, ‘The Rock’s c*m’, that’s worth a million dollars… If The Rock can j*rk off twice a day, he makes two million dollars a day minimum.”

Well, despite his controversial opinions, Rogan is a successful podcaster with over 100 million viewers per month. Earlier this year, he was in the news for using the n-word many times during his podcasts. The incident led to The Rock cutting off his ties with Rogan.

The Great One is rumored to make his return to the WWE ring

With Wrestlemania 39 scheduled to take place in Hollywood, WWE fans are eagerly waiting for The Rock to make a comeback. In fact, there have been reports that he will be facing his cousin Roman Reigns at the upcoming Showcase of Immortals. But, nothing is confirmed yet. Though that has not kept fans and pundits away from making theories about the dream-match.

However, if the Hollywood megastar can manage to reschedule his movie dates, he might appear for the dream match. Triple H is ready, The Tribal Chief is ready, all that is required is a green signal from The People’s Champ.

