Watch: Daniel Cormier Told Dana White He Still Wanted to Fight Jon Jones Even After He Tested Positive – “I Can Sign a Release and We Can Just Fight”

Daniel Cormier wanted to fight Jon Jones even after he tested positive before their second fight.

The rivalry between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier is the stuff of legends. When the two collided, it was like seeing titan’s clash. However, the rivalry for all its hype and momentum was plagued by one thing – Jones’ erratic behavior and doping violations.

In fact, DC had said at the time of their second fight that he felt robbed by Jones of the title and a fair fight. So, at the height of the controversy and drama surrounding the second fight between Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier, DC was distraught upon hearing about Jones’ flagged doping test.

What Does the Video of Dana White and Daniel Cormier Show?

We see DC and Dana White sitting together in the backrooms of a UFC event. Dana says, “Jones tested positive,” and DC stomps his foot twice in frustration.

“Come on dude, Dana come on. Come on,” repeated the former UFC heavyweight champ.

Dana leans in to console a clearly distraught DC.

He says “I know bro. F*ck I’m so sorry.”

DC continues to say, “Come on, oh man, I trained so hard.”

Dana adds, “I know I’m so sorry.”

After a few seconds, DC asks “Like is there anything I can do, I can sign a release and we can just fight.”

Dana replies with “Can’t do it.”

What is Daniel Cormier Doing Now?

Daniel Cormier has retired from active MMA competition. He has taken on the role of color commentator and presenter at UFC events. Fans can find him sitting next to long-time commentator Joe Rogan at ringside for most events.

He also appears in UFC panels during weigh-ins and provides fight insights as an analyst. DC is also a regular with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team. He shares a very publicly-visible close friendship with the former Lightweight legend and has vocally defended his record at times.

What is Jon Jones Doing Now?

Jon Jones’ last appearance in the UFC on February 8, 2020 in the main event of UFC 247. He defended his light heavyweight title against Dominic Reyes and won by a very controversial unanimous decision.

Jones vacated the title and said he wanted to move up to heavyweight. He wanted to have a fight with now former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou but disagreed with Dana White over the fight pay. As of now, he has no scheduled fights in the UFC.

