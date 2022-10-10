“I Own the Media” – Ali Abdelaziz, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager, Makes Disturbing Claims and Threats, Phone Call Leaked!

Prominent MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has an ongoing dispute with another MMA manager.

Khabib Nurmagomedov had a stellar career in the UFC. The man behind his contract with the UFC, Ali Abdelaziz, has now had his private conversation with another MMA manager leaked online.

Abdelaziz, who is one of the most successful managers in the UFC and MMA, can be heard on the leaked audio tape saying “I own the media.”

The person Abdelaziz is talking to is Fernand Lopez, current manager of former Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Cyril Gane. He is also the former manager of former heavyweight UFC champion Francis Ngannou.

What is the Dispute Between Fernand Lopez and Ali Abdelaziz?

The dispute, which has now taken on legal dimensions, began with new UFC heavyweight fighter Slim Trablesi. Trablesi was slated to make his UFC debut against fellow UFC heavyweight Parker Porter. However, he was pulled from the fight because he had an ongoing contract with Lopez’ French promotion Ares FC.

Lopez did not want to release the fighter so UFC had to cancel Trablesi’s contract.

Lopez has now released a phone call he had with Abdelaziz and claimed he is trying to steal his fighters. He also said Abdelaziz has made physical threats to him.

The conversation goes as follows. Lopez says

“I been block medias, tons and tons of media.”

Abdelaziz responds

“Brother brother you don’t have…France don’t have sh*t brother. I f*cking own the media.”

The tape continues with the two arguing about leaking the story to media outlets and taking the conversation to other places.

All of you access journalists in Ali Abdelaziz’s pocket need to listen to this clip of him telling Fernand Lopez he “owns the media” before you go to bed. https://t.co/7bQpqlyDKr — Mike Russell (@MIKERUSSELLMMA) October 8, 2022

In response to this leak, Abdelaziz has also put out a text message where he berates Lopez for ruining the young fighter’s career. Abdelaziz says Lopez is blackmailing Trablesi to stay with his promotion. He also states he will spend the money needed to fight for Trablesi and he now believes what he heard of Lopez from Ngannou.

This is madness, the contract clearly says he has a UFC OUT, this man taking it personal and it didn’t have to be like that at all, this is pure evil. For the young fighters, if you fight for this promotion make sure you do 1 fight deal, Slim fought for $4K for HW title https://t.co/hGalJJGONF pic.twitter.com/wwgECJKD0o — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 6, 2022

Ali Abdelaziz has strong ties with the UFC and other major promotions. He has been behind major UFC title holders and contenders like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Geathje, Kamaru Usman and others.

