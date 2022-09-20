“I Stole Everything From Him…You Need to Do Something Motherf**ker”: Paulo Costa Sends a Message to UFC ‘Gangster’ Khamzat Chimaev

There is a new rivalry in UFC town between the Brazilian fighter Paulo Costa and the self-proclaimed UFC gangster Khamzat Chimaev. The saga started with Costa calling Chimaev a ‘Fake Gangster.’

Later, they both confronted each other at UFC PI in Las Vegas, where they almost got into a physical altercation. But were separated by their teams. However, now ‘Eraser’ wants to take this beef inside the UFC octagon.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Costa was asked who he would face if it were his last UFC bout, and he immediately mentioned Chimaev. Not only that, he went on a rant chastising the Russian-born fighter.

“Chimaev. I think because he’s on hype, I stole some of his hype, I stole his night’s sleep, I stole his cap, I stole his main event fight… I stole everything,” Costa said.

“Chimaev, you need to do something motherf**ker. I stole everything that you had. Everything that you had. Your hat… I stole your night’s sleep, I stole your weigh-in, I stole everything. You are disturbed, so crazy, I cannot do this… so I think I need to fight that guy,” he added.

Further on in the interview, Costa also claimed that he was the reason Chimaev missed weight before UFC 279, which caused the whole fiasco. “For sure. He become so angry, so stressed, and he almost give up – he give up. He missed weight for eight pounds, almost nine, he gave up, he gave up for sure. I stole everything from him. Hype, soul, lack of sleep, main event, his hat, do something,” Costa said.

Why Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev is inevitable?

Although Chimaev missed weight for his fight at UFC 279, he won it via a first-round finish. However, following that, his coach claimed that ‘Borz’ might compete in the middleweight division going forward.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulo Costa (@borrachinhamma)

If that happens, it is very likely that we will be served a delightful treat in Chimaev vs. Costa. Given their bad blood, even the UFC will make this happen as it will garner much attention from fans.

ALSO READ: Hasbulla Aka ‘Mini Khabib’ Blasts Paulo Costa With a ‘Bad’ Conor McGregor Reference

Costa has recently bounced back into the win column. Meanwhile, ‘The Wolf’ is undefeated in the 170lbs category and has once competed in a 185lbs division in his UFC debut, maintaining a 6-0 UFC record. Thus, it won’t be much of a problem for him to compete in the middleweight division.

What do you guys think should Chimaev move up and fight Costa?

Click here for more UFC news.