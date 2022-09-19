Hasbulla Aka ‘Mini Khabib’ Blasts Paulo Costa With a ‘Bad’ Conor McGregor Reference

The Russian internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov blasted the middleweight UFC star, Paulo Costa, with a swipe at former dual weight champion Conor McGregor.

Following a Twitter argument with the Irish superstar, the social media sensation Magomedov is now on the radar of another UFC fighter. The conflict started when a fan on Twitter enquired about Brazilian mixed martial artist Paulo Costa’s opinion of Magomedov.

Costa stated his distaste for the Russian internet personality in answer to the Twitter user’s inquiry. He replied, “If u don’t hate this baby you’re a weird peoples. Good night.”

All the tough talk from people who never @ me😂😂 you’re as bad as @TheNotoriousMMA 🤡 — Crypto Hasbulla NFT (@Hasbulla_NFT) September 19, 2022

This didn’t sit well with Magomedov, who previously blasted McGregor with his deft responses. ‘Mini Khabib’ instantly clapped back at the Brazilian fighter with a subtle dig at the Irish superstar.

ALSO READ: “F*ck Bro This Seems Like WWE”: Fans Demand Hasbulla vs. Conor McGregor After “Mini Khabib” Gets a Multi-Year Contract With the UFC

Magomedov commented, “All the tough talk from people who never @ me you’re as bad as @TheNotoriousMMA.” He also added a clown emoji next to McGregor’s tag.

What is the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Hasbulla Magomedov?

The rivalry between McGregor and Magomedov started with the Irishman first taking a dig at the Russian. The Russians and ‘The Notorious’ have a long relationship. His most famous rival in UFC Khabib Nurmagomedov hails from Russia.

Apparently, Magomedov and Nurmagomedov are close friends. The 19-year-old is even famously known as ‘Mini Khabib’ for his impressions of the former champion.

This relationship just worked as fuel for McGregor and Magomedov’s rivalry. The two have taken a dig at each other many times on social media. ‘Mini Khabib’ even called McGregor a ‘chicken’ which is a brutal insult in Russia.

Recently, Magomedov signed a PR deal with the UFC. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how McGregor and the Russian internet star go along working in the same organization. As of now, the Dubliner is inactive because of an injury.

ALSO READ: Hasbulla Aka ‘Mini Khabib’ Inks a Multi-Year Contract With Dana White’s $9 Billion Worth UFC Will Earn What ‘Many Fighters Do Not Get’

What do you guys think about Magomedov and McGregor’s rivalry? What are your thoughts on Costa’s dig at Magomedov?

Click here for more UFC news.