“I’m a Legit Mother***er”: Sean O’Malley Is Revved Up After Receiving Compliments From ‘High Level’ Khabib Nurmagomedov

Sean O’Malley is officially back, with the 27-year-old making his much-anticipated return to the octagon, in the wake of a year-long layoff!

UFC 280 is on deck, and boy does the promotion have a fantastic night of fights lying in wait for us.

The main event sees, former UFC Lightweight champion., Charles Oliveira sets foot in enemy territory where he is set to take on, the number four ranked contender, Islam Makhachev.

The co-main event will witness a phenomenal collision, when UFC bantamweight, Aljamain Sterling, defend his throne, against former two-time Bantamweight champion, TJ Dillashaw.

A fight that’s gone under the radar though is the high-stakes bout between surging bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley, and former UFC bantamweight champion, Petr Yan.

The ‘Sugar show’ is officially back in Abu Dhabi. The UFC faithful last saw him, when he competed in a bout against, Pedro Munhoz, two months ago. The fight was declared a no contest due to an accidental eye-poke, that rendered Munhoz unable to continue.

Sean O’Malley has spoken to Helen Yee about his upcoming bout against Petr Yan, amid praise from former UFC Lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov!

The ‘Sugar Show’ faces his toughest test yet, against Petr Yan. Yan, who has faced the best the division has to offer, will be fighting O’Malley for a shot at the title next.

Yee, who had mentioned UFC Hall of Famer, Khabib Nurmagomedov, considers O’Malley to be the ‘real deal’, and that he possesses the talent.

To which, ‘Sugar’ responded-

“Yea, that’s cool. I think high-level fighters see I’m a legit m************. Like I’m not just fancy, and do this crazy shit, I’ve legitimate skills. So it was really cool to be honest. Hearing something like that from Khabib is, you know, he’s one of the goats.”

The encounter between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley is box office and must-watch TV. No matter, who wins, it’s undeniable that the fans are the real winners, having an opportunity to witness martial arts at an elite level.

How do you see the contest playing out?

