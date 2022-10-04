Is There a UFC Event This Weekend- When Is the Next Pay-Per-View?

Fight fans are eagerly waiting to see their favorite fighters collide with each other inside the UFC cage. However, sadly, there is no event this weekend.

Last week, Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan headlined a UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas. But there will be no UFC event this weekend. However, a UFC Fight Night event is scheduled for the next week.

The UFC Vegas 62 is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. Female flyweight combatants Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo headline this event. Besides, the main event, there are other amazing bouts that will feature on the UFC Vegas 62 fight card.

Check out the list of the UFC Vegas 62 bouts below:

170 lbs.: Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez

135 lbs.: Jonathan Martinez vs. Cub Swanson

125 lbs.: Askar Askarov vs. Brandon Royval

115 lbs.: Sam Hughes vs. Piera Rodriguez

135 lbs.: Brandon Davis vs. Mana Martinez

145 lbs.: Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Joanderson Brito

185 lbs.: Dusko Todorovic vs. Jordan Wright

205 lbs.: Misha Cirkunov vs. Alonzo Menifield

135 lbs.: Raphael Assuncao vs. Victor Henry

125 lbs.: Tatsuro Taira vs. CJ Vergara

170 lbs.: Mike Jackson vs. Pete Rodriguez

185 lbs.: Jacob Malkoun vs. Nick Maximov

The number and order of the fights remain a subject of change

When is the next UFC pay-per-view

The next pay-per-view is UFC 280, which will take place on the 22nd of October inside the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. It is one of the biggest UFC events this year.

UFC 280 fight card is stacked with many action-packed bouts. The lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev is one of the biggest highlights of the pay-per-view.

Apart from that, another bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw will serve as the co-main event. Meanwhile, Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan will also compete on the same card. Moreover, there are other exciting bouts featuring Belal Muhammad, Sean Brady, and Beneil Dariush at UFC 280.

Are you guys excited about UFC 280? What do you guys think about the UFC 280 fight card?