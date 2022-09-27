Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Brutally Rip Michael Chandler for His ‘Premature’ Remarks on the Dagestani: “Shut Up and Stay in Line”

UFC lightweight championship contender Islam Makhachev has clapped back at Michael Chandler for criticizing the level of opposition he has fought.

Islam Makhachev is arguably one of the most highly praised fighters in UFC’s roster right now. However, Michael Chandler doesn’t seem to be sold on the hype built around the Dagestani.

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Michael Chandler spoke about Makhachev’s resume. ‘Iron’ raised question marks over the 31-year-old’s credibility. Moreover, he suggested that the praise he gets is “premature” because he hasn’t fought the top guys in the division.

Interestingly, Islam Makhachev was quick to clap back at the comments made by Michael Chandler. The 31-year-old took to Twitter to reply to the remarks made by the former UFC lightweight championship challenger and said:

“Haha., your only two win in UFC is Hooker who came out of loss, and Tony who has 5 losses in the row now., please shut up and stay in line”

Haha., your only two win in UFC is Hooker who came out of loss, and Tony who has 5 losses in the row now., please shut up and stay in line🤐 https://t.co/DXPrf3A9dX — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) September 26, 2022

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor Heaps Praise on ‘Classic Bad Motherf**ker’ Chael Sonnen for His Trash Talk of Anderson Silva in an Old Ariel Helwani Interview

Moreover, Islam Makhache’s manager Ali Abdelaziz, also replied to Michael Chandler. While calling ‘Iron’ a clout chaser, Abdelaziz said:

“Your two wins in the UFC over guys with a combined record of 1-9 in the last 10 the cloud chaser”

Your two wins in the UFC over guys with a combined record of 1-9 in the last 10 the cloud chaser https://t.co/4GGGTHsR8D — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) September 26, 2022

Can Islam Makhachev beat Charles Oliveira?

The Dagestani is set to take on the toughest challenge of his career so far. Makhachev will step inside the octagon against Charles Oliveria next month. The highly anticipated UFC lightweight championship bout is scheduled for the UFC 280.

Going into the fight, Islam Makhachev has emerged as a favorite to win the fight. In fact, he definitely seems like he can get the job done. However, Charles Oliveria’s skills and the ability to perform under the biggest stages cannot be undermined. Morever, the Brazilian does have a little edge over the Dagestani. Thanks, to his experience against high level opposition.

ALSO READ: “I’d Bet a Million Dollars a Hand if They’d Let Me” – Dana White Wants to Bet $1,000,000 on Black Jack Before He Kicks the Bucket

With that said, it will be interesting to see if Islam Makhachev can get his hands on the UFC gold at UFC 280 or not.

Click here for more UFC news.