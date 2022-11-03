Islam Makhachev Thanks Late Coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov for Always Believing in Him Through Emotional Post

Islam Makhachev shook the MMA world with his win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. Naturally, the entire sporting world wanted to get in to congratulate the new UFC lightweight champ. The interesting thing is that for all the social media celebration and hype Islam Makhachev put up an Instagram post on his late coach and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

The new Lightweight Champion wrote in the caption that he didn’t think he was any different from anyone else. However, his late coach felt different and always believed in him. He told him that he would become champion if he just practiced.

Now that he was champion, Makhachev wrote that his victory would have been more meaningful if he were by his side.

“Today, when I became a champion, I would really like to put this belt on my coach, in the octagon. If you were by my side, it would have been a more meaningful victory for me. May the Almighty grant you the highest rank of Paradise coach,” Makhachev wrote.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov and his Towering Influence on Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev further revealed that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was not just a coach but also a father figure. He really took extra steps to take care of his fighters like kids. Dagestan can be a rough place and fighters could want help and support.

This included problems with locals or altercations in the streets. The senior Nurmagomedov was always willing to help his fighters. He would take care of all their problems and tell them to train hard. He not only cultivated their fighting spirit but also their personality so they turned out to be good people.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was a legendary coach from Dagestan who was instrumental in establishing the foundations of MMA in that region. He had a profound effect on Combat Sambo and has helped many champions from Dagestan achieve success in multiple sports. He died in mid-2020 but his legacy continues to define Russian combat sports.

What is Islam Makhachev Doing After His UFC 280 Win?

Islam Makhachev has been training at his gym the AKA along with his team after his win against Charles Oliveira. He is preparing for his next fight against Alexander Volkanovski tentatively to be held in Perth, Australia next year. Meanwhile, he has welcomed a daughter into his household.

