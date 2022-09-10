“It Was Deliberate”: Former UFC Title Challenger Develops a Conspiracy Theory Regarding Khamzat Chimaev Missing Weight and the Whole UFC 279 Fiasco

UFC 279 got off on the wrong foot, prior to fight day taking place itself, in what was one of the most bizarre and peculiar days in UFC history!

The Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov incident seems like a cakewalk when compared to the events that unfolded last night.

The UFC, as its name states is a fighting promotion. However, the fact that there are certain fighters who try to prove their tough outside the octagon, has never bode well for the sport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Junkie (@mmajunkie)

Since its induction in 1993, the UFC has been through thick and thin, to change the perspective and narrative of the sport. Especially UFC president, Dana White.

In White’s hurdles to legitimize martial arts, there are still athletes today, who try to jeopardize the reputation he’s fought hard to earn.

What started with a pre-fight press conference backstage brawl, would go on to have catastrophic repercussions for the UFC. The fighters involved in the scuffle would go on to create MMA history.

Due to Khamzat Chimaev’s weight miss, the UFC revamped their originally scheduled fight card. The official main event is now: Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson. The real people’s main event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC (@ufc)

A bout that should’ve been booked ages ago.

Also read: Fans and Stars Flood Internet With Hilarious Memes as Khamzat Chimaev, Kevin Holland, and Nate Diaz Get in a Backstage Fight at UFC 279 Presser

Diaz’s training partner Jake Shields, claims that Chimaev’s failure to make weight was a deliberate act to gain an advantage.

With news circulating that Chimaev was spotted eating and drinking, hours prior to the weigh-ins, one can’t help but wonder, if this was all a deliberate strategy from Khamzat.

His teammate, Jake Shields stated-

“Seems it was deliberate to try and get an advantage”

Seems it was deliberate to try and get an advantage pic.twitter.com/4dFW610SFz — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) September 9, 2022

In spite of “Borz’s” weight miss, the UFC has nevertheless, scheduled all fighters involved in the miss for new contests.

The updated card will see Daniel Rodriguez take on number 14 ranked Welterweight Li Jing Liang. This will be at a catchweight of 180 lbs, with Rodriguez the heavier man.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Li Jingliang (@lijingliangmma)

The co-main event will witness the grudge between the pair Kevin Holland and Khamzat Chimaev, come to an end. A year-long ongoing feud will finally be put to bed.

UFC 279’s main event will witness the long-awaited return of Nate Diaz. The legend will face off against another legend in his own right in ‘El Cucuy’. It’s safe to say that the MMA gods have finally blessed us.

Do you think the weight miss was deliberate?

Also read: Fans Express Concerns for Nate Diaz After He Admits ‘Gave Up on Preparing’ for UFC’s ‘Paid Killer’ Khamzat Chimaev Fight