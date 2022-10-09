Joe Rogan Once Detailed ‘Machine Gun’ Celebrations in Russia After Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘Smashed’ Conor McGregor

When the subject of the greatest rivalry in UFC is uttered, the fierce feud between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov rings loudest.

Speaking on the reverberations of the fight, renowned martial arts advocate Joe Rogan, on his podcast, shared his perspective of the fiasco. The love, admiration, worship, and devotion that Khabib Nurmagomedov receives are something that very few individuals experience in their lifetime.

Joe Rogan, whilst speaking to MMA referee, Herb Dean, was awe-struck and flabbergasted by the post-fight celebrations in the ‘Eagles’ native of Dagestan.

Rogan stated-

“Did you see the video of the dudes when Khabib beat Conor, and they’re shooting machine guns into the air?”

To which Herb Dean responds-

“Like yea, shooting guns and horse racing. They had horses and we have some video. People were so excited about that man.”

Rogan continued-

“Horse racing and shooting guns. Imagine you’re from a place that many parts of the world have never heard of and then now they’re not just a world champion, but a guy who smashed the most famous fighter on the planet.”

The vicious and brutal rivalry between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor has transformed the panorama of martial arts!

McGregor and Nurmagomedov’s encounter was one of the history books. The pre-fight press conference was without a shadow of a doubt, the glummest, sacrilegious, and dark event in the promotion’s history. The fight in itself was absolute pandemonium, from start to finish.

Albeit, the ‘Eagle’ decimated and brutalized Conor McGregor for the majority of the fight, no one had given Khabib Nurmagomedov, a run for his money like McGregor, who to date, holds the accreditation for being the only fighter to win a round against the Russian.

Khabib: “Let’s talk now!” Conor: “It’s only business…”#OnThisDay in 2018. Khabib Nurmagomedov. Conor McGregor. The biggest fight in UFC history! 😤 pic.twitter.com/eS0bGYUS8c — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 6, 2022

The aftermath of the fight was pure chaos, considering the events that transpired. For better or worse, it was an unforgettable event from start to finish.

The career trajectories of the pair since their bout!

Khabib Nurmagomedov had gone on to amass two more title defenses against Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje, before announcing his resignation from martial arts. He departed from the sport as the undefeated and undisputed UFC Lightweight champion.

Dustin Poirier landing on Conor McGregor pic.twitter.com/lV7duZG28F — Will (@wiIl_mma) July 27, 2022

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, has had a woeful downfall that has seen him pick up just a single victory, whilst sustaining two losses. However, the Irishman seems eager to get back in the octagon, with his return slated for the early parts of next year.

