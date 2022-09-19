Joe Rogan Once Dispelled Post Malone’s Skepticism of Elon Musk -Johnny Deep Beef: “Where Did Conor McGregor Come Into This?”

Joe Rogan, the UFC color commentator, once cleared famous rapper Post Malone’s doubts regarding the beef between actor Johnny Depp and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

The Joe Rogan Experience is one of the most widely heard podcasts on Spotify. This is because of Rogan’s knowledge and the kind of guests he invites on his show. Some of the most popular names who have graced his podcast are Mike Tyson, Elon Musk, and Robert Downey Jr.

American rapper, Post Malone, was also a guest on the JRE podcast. He was a part of the show in 2020, where he had a four-hour-long conversation with the host. During their conversation, the duo stumbled upon the topic of Johnny Depp and Elon Musk’s dispute. Malone thought that the former UFC champion Conor McGregor was involved somehow.

Initially, the 55-year-old explained the beef. He said, “There was a woman involved, you know how it is. Oh, the… Amber Heard, Johnny’s ex-wife was involved with Elon, apparently at one point in time. So they don’t like each other. They would love each other if they knew each other.”

Following that, Malone asked, “Where Did Conor McGregor Come Into This?” In response, Rogan explained to Malone that McGregor’s coach offered to train Musk and the Irish star wasn’t involved in the beef. However, the UFC veteran commentator cleared that there was no fighting involved.

“I don’t think they’re going to fight, though. It was a joke that Elon apparently said at one point in time, maybe I should have a cage fight with him,” Rogan added.

Joe Rogan once shared his opinion on Conor McGregor’s downfall in the UFC

The UFC veteran commentator has been around the sport for a long time. He is well experienced about of the game and has seen many UFC stars up close. Similarly, Conor McGregor is one of those stars in the UFC that have touched the pinnacle of the competition. But is currently going through a rough phase in his career.

While talking about the same on his podcast, Rogan said, “The f***ing fights happened to him, man. And then a shit lot of money got him. Then also some time out of the game while he was doing the Floyd Mayweather fight. He, I believe, was just doing a lot of boxing and he really went out of the sport.”

The Irish UFC star is currently on a two-fight skid and recovering from a leg injury. However, he is back to training and vigorously preparing for his return. Looking at his recent physical transformation fans will expect him to be back to his winning ways.

