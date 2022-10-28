Jon Jones Sends Stern Warning to Stipe Miocic as He Prepares for Heavyweight Debut at UFC 282: “I’m Bringing All the Heat”

Jon Jones sent a stern warning to the former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic on social media ahead of his heavyweight debut.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion is one of the prominent names in combat sports. One cannot help but think about Jones while discussing the greatest MMA athletes.

‘Bones’ has been inactive since he vacated his light heavyweight title and announced a move to the heavyweight division in 2020. However, he has been vigorously preparing for his heavyweight debut, which doesn’t appear happening soon.

Jon Jones tells Stipe Miocic to sign the UFC 282 contract

Earlier, the American mixed martial artist wasn’t in the discussion of the UFC 282 fight card. However, now ‘Bones’ seems desperate for his heavyweight debut. Previously, he clearly stated that he wants to face the former champion, Stipe Miocic.

I’m bringing all the heat @Stipemiocic, I got that fire you could never put out. Sign the contract #Ufc282 — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 28, 2022

Now, ‘Bones’ has publically sent him a warning and also asked Miocic to sign the UFC 282 contract. He took to his official Twitter account and wrote, “I’m bringing all the heat @Stipemiocic. I got that fire you could never put out. Sign the contract #Ufc282.”

However, there has been no response from the former UFC heavyweight champion yet. Hence, Jones’s return this year seems to be doubtful.

The UFC 282 card is stacked

The promotion has already stacked the UFC 282 fight card, which will take place on December 10, 2022, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. A light heavyweight title rematch between Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira will headline the event.

Therefore, fans might have to wait to see ‘Bones’ in action. Given the situation, it is highly likely that the former light heavyweight champion will face the current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in 2023. However, will have to wait for the final call from UFC.

Who do you guys think Jones should face next?