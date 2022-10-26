Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager, Jon Anik, Frankie Edgar, and More Extend Support to Sean Brady After He Faced Criticism for His UFC 280

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager, commentator Jon Anik, and former UFC champion Frankie Edgar came together to support welterweight star Sean Brady after he and his wife faced criticism for UFC 280 loss.

The American mixed martial artist was undefeated until last weekend. Unfortunately, he suffered a knockout loss against Belal Muhammad in the second round, which cost him his unbeaten streak at UFC 280.

Following his defeat, Brady took to his official Instagram account and shared that he was facing a lot of criticism. He even stated that his wife also became a target of the hate.

What did Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager, Jon Anik, and Frankie Edgar say to the UFC star

After Brady’s post made rounds on the internet, many fans and even UFC celebrities came together to support the 29-year-old fighter. They commented on his post to lift up the UFC welterweight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager and the founder of Dominance MMA management, Ali Abdelaziz, wrote, “Keep your head.” Further on, commentator and desk analyst Jon Anik commented, “Just the beginning, brother. We all believe!” Meanwhile, former UFC champion Frankie Edgar said, “Head up, bro. Big things ahead!”

Both winning and losing are inherent in the sport. When condemning a fighter for his loss, some supporters, however, go too far. Additionally, it shouldn’t be a component of MMA to involve someone’s family in the conflict.

Sean Brady in the UFC

Brady was an undefeated professional MMA fighter before he entered the UFC. He made his debut in 2019 with a win. Later, the American fighter competed in two fights every year and managed to remain undefeated.

Currently, after the UFC 280 loss, Brady is 15-1 in his career. He has competed in five UFC fights. Thus, there is still a long road for the 29-year-old and still has time to achieve more under his name.

