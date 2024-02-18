What Is the UFC Hall of Fame?

Every athlete goes through a decline in performance with increasing age, ultimately resulting in their retirement. But some of them earn several major accolades during their time and make their names synonymous with the sport.

The UFC also has its share of achievers who have shined brightly throughout their careers and contributed to the popularity of the sport. Such legends and their accomplishments are preserved in the UFC Hall Of Fame.

Almost every sport consists of its respective Hall of Famers, including combat sports. The International Boxing Hall of Fame contains legends like Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, and many more. Likewise, UFC fans have also witnessed numerous noted names like Chuck Liddell, Tito Ortiz, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and several others getting inducted into the UFC Hall Of Fame.

Most fans may remember how the noted former UFC lightweight, Robbie Lawler, was inducted into the UFC Hall Of Fame the previous year. Like every year, the UFC authorities started announcing the Hall Of Fame inductees of 2024 from their initial PPV event.

During UFC 297, several fans were delighted to know that the famed former UFC lightweight champ, Frankie ‘The Answer’ Edgar, will be 2024’s first UFC Hall of Fame inductee. UFC 298 didn’t become an exception to this process.

Which noted personality made it to the UFC Hall Of Fame in 2024 after Frankie Edgar?

It won’t be wrong to say that the noted MMA legend, Wanderlei ‘The Axe Murderer’ Silva’s’ UFC career doesn’t give a proper description of his prowess in the sport. The Brazilian may boast a 4-5 record in the UFC. But most may agree that he was already past his prime before joining the biggest MMA promotion in the world. Silva earned most of his glory while fighting for ‘Pride’, where he defeated a few future UFC legends, including Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson.

‘The Axe Murderer’ earned the Pride middleweight championship in 2001 and held onto his reign for 1939 days before getting dethroned. His ruthless striking was one of the most feared forces in MMA back in those days.

Although the Brazilian’s UFC record was below average, almost every MMA fan will agree that he is one of the most coveted names in the sport. Fans now await to witness which other fighters make it to the UFC Hall Of Fame this year.