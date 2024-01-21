Frankie Edgar UFC Record: How Many Losses Does ‘The Answer’ Have in the UFC?

The UFC authorities have finally decided to induct the noted former UFC lightweight champ Frankie Edgar into their coveted Hall Of Fame. The announcement came just a few hours ago during the broadcast of the UFC 297. With ‘The Answer’ joining other noted UFC icons like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Robbie Lawler in the UFC HOF, let’s take a look at his UFC record to find how many losses he has.

Advertisement

‘The Answer’ stayed undefeated for his first three UFC fights. He picked up his first loss in the promotion on 2 April 2008, when he took on the famed Gray Maynard at UFC Fight Night 13. Even after putting up quite some resistance, Edgar couldn’t get the final nod from the judges, which resulted in a unanimous decision loss. However, this loss couldn’t shake him much.

Advertisement

‘The Answer’ went on a superb six-fight win streak from his next encounter. But he had more defeats awaiting him. Edgar crashed harder this time as he picked up three consecutive losses. Starting with losing his UFC lightweight gold to Benson ‘Smooth’ Henderson at UFC 144, ‘The Answer’ failed to reclaim the title in their rematch at UFC 150. These two losses had him dropping down to featherweight and challenging the famous Jose Aldo, who ruled over the division back then. But Edgar lost that fight as well.

He managed to earn another shot at Aldo at UFC 200 after a series of five more wins. But it resulted in yet another loss. Edgar did win a few more out of the next ten fights before retirement. However, his record will reveal that he managed to win only four. ‘The Answer’s’ UFC record counts as 18-11-1 while his entire pro-MMA career record stands at 24-11-1.

Good wishes and positive messages started to flood social media sites right after the UFC announced Edgar’s HOF induction. Apart from the fans, several UFC fighters also expressed that Edgar deserves it all.

Alexander Volkanovski, Dustin Poirier and others had endearing words for Frankie Edgar

A plethora of current UFC fighters appreciated the achievements of Edgar’s career after his UFC HOF induction. The noted UFC featherweight champ, Alexander Volkanovski decided to appreciate Edgar with the words:

“Well deserved!”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/alexvolkanovski/status/1748916173557899340?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The famed UFC lightweight and upcoming UFC 299 co-main eventer, Dustin Poirier, also expressed that Edgar was deserving indeed. He wrote:

“Congratulations @FrankieEdgar !! Earned!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1748922312181637132?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Several other famous UFC athletes like Michael Chandler, Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera and Chris Weidman appreciated ‘The Answer’s’ contribution to the sport. However, his fans will await the ceremony where he will be handed the coveted UFC HOF memento. It is scheduled to take place at International Fight Week 2024.