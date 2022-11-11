Logan Paul Thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov Is the “Best Fighter to Ever Grace the Planet”

Daniel Cormier has come out with his list of top fighters of all time and Khabib Nurmagomedov topped Muhammad Ali. This alone has many corners of the MMA world laughing at DC. However, some contact sports stars like Logan Paul have a different opinion.

Logan Paul Backs DC’s Khabib Nurmagomedov Statement

Daniel Cormier came under fire for putting Khabib Nurmagomedov above Muhammad Ali as soon as he revealed his list. The logic was simple from his side, Muhammad Ali did not remain undefeated throughout his career. So, for DC, this was enough to put him behind ‘The Eagle’. However, many boxing and MMA pundits would lose sleep to argue his position away and they are already chomping at the bit.

Nevertheless, Logan Paul thinks that Khabib Nurmagomedov is exactly what DC describes him as. In a tweet with an embedded video from a podcast, Logan Paul makes his statement about ‘The Eagle’s’ position on DC’s list.

“Khabib is the best fighter on the planet ever. I’ve been saying it. He is the best fighter to ever grace the planet. Pound-for-pound of course,” Logan Paul said.

When asked if he also included boxing, he clarified that he was talking about every combat sport.

Logan Paul is not a mma fighter and not an expert. But he knows more than typical mma Twitter casuals too He agrees with @dc_mma and says Khabib is the best fighter ever to grace the planet earth 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hzCofPbAdX — ABHI 💎 (@stargazer109) November 10, 2022

What was Logan Paul Up to in WWE?

Logan Paul’s star has been on a steady incline in the WWE. He recently wrestled against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and lost. Moving on from the fight Paul mentioned he would like to fight John Cena, preferably at WrestleMania 39.

Logan Paul began his career as a YouTube star and had some high-stakes matches against prominent pro-tier athletes including Floyd Mayweather. However, unlike his brother Jake Paul, who recently beat UFC welterweight GOAT Anderson Silva in a boxing match, he decided to go to the WWE.

He has only signed up with the WWE this year but he is already one of its biggest draws for the wrestling entertainment company.

