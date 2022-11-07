Logan Paul Reportedly Suffered A “Torn Meniscus, MCL, and Potentially ACL” While Facing Roman Reigns At Crown Jewel

YouTuber-turned-WWE superstar Logan Paul delivered another excellent performance at the recent Crown Jewel event. Continuing his impressive run, the 27-year-old star took the champion Roman Reigns to his limits. Although he lost the match, he surely earned the respect of many WWE fans and critics. However, in his failed quest to become the Undisputed Champion, Paul suffered a few injuries last night.

The Crown Jewel match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul exceeded expectations. Although it started at a low pace, things got interesting as the match proceeded. From high-flying moves to a diving splash to the announcer’s table, the Social Media Sensation gave his best. Even his one lucky punch wasn’t good enough to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

However, not only did he fail to defeat Roman Reigns, but he also got injured along the way.

Logan Paul shares the injuries he suffered at Crown Jewel

Facing The Head of the Table has not fared well for anyone who has dared to challenge his undisputed title. From Brock Lesnar to John Cena, all suffered the same fate in the end. And it was no different for Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

Despite giving his best in-ring performance so far, the YouTube Star failed to defeat Roman Reigns. Instead, he ended up injuring himself. Paul suffered a Torn Meniscus, MCL, and Potentially ACL at Crown Jewel. The 27-year-old took to his social media accounts and shared the news with his millions of followers.

Paul’s recovery time is hard to tell yet as the injuries he suffered are very recent. Though, the YouTube Star stated in social media posts that he will keep everyone posted.

torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACL happened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/3v5tpBABCk — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) November 6, 2022

Well, it was almost obvious that Roman Reigns would retain his title at Crown Jewel. However, all eyes were on the YouTube Star as it was just his third match in WWE. Before the match, Paul had asserted whether he wins or loses, he will earn the respect of everyone. And it appears he has accomplished that.

Dave Meltzer believes Logan Paul is “someone really special” in the ring

Post the Saudi event, the WWE universe has been applauding Logan Paul for his exceptional performance against Roman Reigns. And not just fans, Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer also seems to be impressed by the Youtuber Star. He took to Twitter and praised Logan Paul calling him a special one in the ring.

Reigns beat Logan with a spear, Usos, Jake & Sikao all involved. As great as Paul was in his last match, he was far better here. He is someone really special at this. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) November 5, 2022

Nevertheless, after the Crown Jewel entertainer, Logan Paul will be looking for his next big opponent. Though his injuries do suggest this was his last WWE match of this year. Still, just like WrestleMania 38, he could be back in the ring at the next Show of Shows.

