Will Daniel Cormier Come Out of UFC Retirement for a Third Fight Against Jon Jones Following His Move to the Heavyweight Division?

Will Daniel Cormier Come Out of his UFC Retirement for a Third Fight Against Jon Jones Following His Move to the Heavyweight Division?

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier had one of the most heated and animosity-filled rivalries in the UFC. While the two fights between the two ended with Jones winning, DC fans will always say he was robbed of his legacy. This is true for many reasons, the first of which is Jones’ PED violations.

DC made his reputation as a heavyweight GOAT in the UFC by staying completely clean. Plus, he had a sterling reputation as a model champion as opposed to Jones’s bad boy image. Also, So, while Jones won both scraps, DC is still not a lesser champ for many UFC fans.

Daniel Cormier vs Jon Jones 3?

Now that Jon Jones is set to return to the UFC after almost three years, fans are asking if DC could come back for one last fight. Officially, Jones is set to matchup with Ngannou and Miocic but fans want DC. He made a statement on his ESPN show with Ryan Clark called DC and RC. He said:

“When you realize you can make money without tackling people and getting punched in the face is a whole new world, ain’t it?” he said. “I can actually make this money without actually fighting.

DC added that he wasn’t going to go back to fighting. Instead, he preferred getting ready to be a referee in the WWE and do all kinds of stuff that didn’t involve putting himself in the firing line anymore.

Cormier retired in 2020 and since then has taken on multiple roles outside the Octagon. He appears as a commentator at UFC events next to Joe Rogan. DC recently appeared at WWE Extreme Rules as a referee. He officiated the fight between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle in the main event.

What is Jones’ Next Big Fight Date?

Jon Jones is set to fight at UFC 282 but he has no opponent as of yet. His return has made UFC critics look at his heavyweight prospects. However, former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen has questioned if there are any opponents for him.

