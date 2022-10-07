“Nothing Else Matters”: UFC Title Contender Hilariously Demands Dana White vs. Francis Ngannou After UFC Boss Revealed Ripped Physique

Former UFC title contender has demanded a matchup between Dana White and Francis Ngannou after the UFC boss showcased his ripped physique.

White recently took the internet by surprise when he revealed his ripped physique on social media. Reacting to the same online, many have hilariously urged the UFC boss to step into the octagon himself.

While the fans demanded Dana White to get into the octagon against the likes of Joe Rogan, former UFC title challenger Paulo Costa took it to another level.

Paulo Costa hilariously demands Dana White vs. Francis Ngannou

The Brazilian is known for his hilarious posts on social media. He did the same recently by posting a picture of the UFC boss Dana White and UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, suggesting that this was the fight to make.

Giving the post his hilarious touch, Costa captioned the tweet by saying:

“Nothing else matters.”

Check out his post below:

nothing else matters pic.twitter.com/Y8ephPr0iA — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 5, 2022

It’s safe to say that Paulo Costa was rather kidding with this post on Twitter. While Dana White undoubtedly looks in phenomenal shape, there’s no way he’s getting into the octagon against anybody, let alone Francis Ngannou.

Why is Francis Ngannou out of action?

The UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was last seen inside the octagon earlier this year against Cyril Gane. The bout took place in January and he has been absent since then.

Knee surgery went very well today ( ACL reconstruction and MCL repare). PS: no meniscus damage 🙏🏽 Thank you to Dr Alattrache and staff for taking great care of me. Sincerely, THE KING 🤴 #thepredator #africa #3kings #cameroon #Batie #SANSANBOY pic.twitter.com/aJNa7aGNm1 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 19, 2022

However, it is worth noting that Ngannou is currently recovering from surgery. Following his win over Gane, he underwent surgery to reconstruct a torn ACL and MCL. Because of the same, the UFC heavyweight champion will not be fighting again this year. However, fans can certainly expect to see him return in the first quarter of 2023.

