PICTURE: NBA Star Makes 260lbs UFC Champion Francis Ngannou Look Like a Featherweight!!!

NBA star who plays for Minnesota Timberwolves makes 260lbs Francis Ngannou look like a featherweight.

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou looks like a freak of nature. Be it his height, weight, or his body built, there aren’t many who are built like him in the UFC.

However, Ngannou recently ran into a couple of NBA players who made him look like an average sized human being. Minnesota Timberwolves official Twitter handle recently posted pictures of the UFC heavyweight champion along with their star players, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

Francis Ngannou is 6 ft 4 inches tall and weighs around 260lbs. However, he looked like a featherweight when compared to the two. As one would assume, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert are extremely tall just like most of the NBA players. While Towns stands at 6 ft. 11 inches tall, Gobert is 7 ft. 1 inch tall.

The size disparity between Francis Ngannou and that of Karl Anthony-Towns and Rudy Gobert was quite evident in the pictures. Take a look at the Twitter post below:

Has Francis Ngannou recovered from a torn ACL and MCL?

The UFC heavyweight champion underwent surgery to reconstruct his torn ACL and MCL following his win over Cyril Gane. It is worth noting that Ngannou wasn’t at his 100% when he took on Gane. However, he still managed to beat the Frenchman by showcasing a wrestling masterclass.

As of now, he is still recovering from the surgery and isn’t expected to return to the octagon until next year. That said, it will be interesting to see him make his second title defense following a long lay-off from action inside the octagon next year.

Knee surgery went very well today (ACL reconstruction and MCL repair). PS: no meniscus damage 🙏🏽 Thank you to Dr Alattrache and the staff for taking great care of me. Sincerely, THE KING 🤴 #thepredator #africa #3kings #cameroon #Batie #SANSANBOY pic.twitter.com/aJNa7aGNm1 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 19, 2022

