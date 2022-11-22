“That Motherf***er Can Fight and He’s Tough”: UFC Analyst Says Khamzat Chimaev Might Struggle Grappling Against Colby Covington

Khamzat Chimaev has taken the MMA world by storm ever since he made his UFC debut in 2021. Moreover, ‘The Lone Wolf’ has always been quite vocal about wanting to fight the best of the best.

Recently, ‘Borz’ suggested that he wants to fight Alex Pereira and Colby Covington. However, according to former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith, Chimaev would have trouble against Colby Covington in their potential matchup.

What did Anthony Smith say about a potential Khamzat Chimaev vs. Colby Covington matchup?

During an appearance on a recent episode of Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast, Anthony Smith spoke about a potential matchup between Chimaev and Covington. He suggested that fighting ‘Chaos’ will be a tougher fight for ‘Borz’ than a fight against the new champion Alex Pereira.

While claiming that Colby Covington is a tough fighter, Anthony Smith said, “I think the Colby Covington fight is a tougher fight than he probably wants to admit publicly.”

“Say what you want about Colby Covington, about his attitude, the sh*t that he says, the lines that he crosses, that motherf***er can fight and he’s tough as they come,” he added.

Is Khamzat Chimaev ready for a title shot?

As mentioned earlier, Chimaev has been a force to reckon with since his UFC debut. However, he has only fought one credible welterweight so far, Gilbert Burns. Moreover, Burns was able to cause a lot of problems for ‘Borz’ and it was a tough fight for the latter to win.

While Khamzat Chimaev has proven himself to be one of the best fighters in the welterweight division as of now, he still needs a top contender in his resume before he can make his claim for a title shot. That said, it will be interesting to see when Chimaev will fight for the title.

