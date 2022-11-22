Tony Ferguson, GSP, and More- Khabib Nurmagomedov Names Three UFC Fight He Wishes He Could Have Had Before Retiring

Khabib Nurmagomedov has had one of the most dominant careers in the history of the UFC. The former lightweight champion was undefeated and retired with a record of 29-0 after his fight against Justin Gaethje.

Having fought some of the biggest names the sport has to offer, like Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje, the Dagestani has named three fights that he would’ve liked to have during his career.

Khabib Nurmagomedov names three UFC fights he would’ve liked to have before retiring

The former UFC lightweight champion recently sat down for an interview with Class A Events at Meridian Hall in Toronto. During the interview, he discusses a variety of topics and was asked to name three fighters that he would’ve liked to fight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov brought up the name of Tony Ferguson first and said, “Of course, it was Tony Ferguson for sure. But this has never happened.”

The Dagestani further expressed his interest in fighting Georges St-Pierre and also Anthony Pettis by saying, “In my mind? yes, it was couple fighters, it was couple fighters for sure… Okay GSP, if you guys want. But I respect this guy a lot you know. And I think it was 2014-15 when Anthony Pettis was UFC Champion like that time. I really really want to fight this guy.”

Is Khabib Nurmagomedov the greatest UFC champion?

There has been a lot of debate surrounding the claim of Khabib Nurmagomedov is the greatest UFC champion. While his undefeated record makes a strong claim for it, the Dagestani has always been subjected to criticism for not having a good enough resume.

However, that doesn’t discount the fact that he was dominant in every single one of his fights. That said, whether or not Nurmagomedov is the greatest champion in the history of UFC is a subjective take, but there’s no doubt of him being one of the greatest UFC champions ever.

What are your thoughts on Nurmagomedov’s reign? What do you guys think about his words?