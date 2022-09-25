“That Wouldn’t Have Been Good” – Dana White Admits That Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 Would’ve Been a Mismatch

In hindsight, the original main event for UFC 279, would have been a bad, bloody, obliteration of Nate Diaz at the hands of Khamzat Chimaev!

UFC 279 was a memorable and momentous event. A night that encapsulated the true beauty of our sport. A fairytale ending for a true UFC ‘needle mover’.

Nate Diaz has been a member of the UFC roster for a decade and a half. Having arrived as a kid, the UFC great departed as a legend in the promotion.

Having won the esteemed ‘Ultimate Fighter’ tournament, Diaz has gone on to amass a shabby record, that comprises an extensive number of defeats. But make no mistake, the sport we’re in, wins and losses, have no impact on a fighter’s legacy or skillset.

Nate Diaz was the epitome of what a fighter is. In a business where promotion, marketing, and advertising is a necessity, Nate just wanted to scrap. It’s the sole reason that the Stockton resident is cherished by the fans.

UFC president Dana White has now agreed that the initially planned bout between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev would have been a mismatch.

Now that UFC 279 has entered the record books, in retrospect, it’s safe to say, that the initially scheduled bout between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev would have been a horrendous night for the UFC icon.

Chimaev is part of a new breed of MMA fighters, who have devoted their lives to perfecting all the weapons involved in martial arts. A wrestler by nature, “Borz’s” striking is to be treaded with carefully.

The Swedish contender’s UFC tenure so far is an indication of that. After steamrolling his opponents with relative ease, barring one fight with a top contender in Gilbert Burns, it’s transparent that the 28-year-old is not to be taken lightly.

UFC boss Dana White concurs the same. In a recent interview, White gave his verdict on how the potential bout would have transpired.

Dana stated–

“After you watch the fight, you realize Khamzat vs. Nate Diaz would have been f*cking – that wouldn’t have been good,”

Nate Diaz has walked away in a phenomenal manner, picking up one final victory in the patented octagon. An encounter with Khamzat would have left fans with a sour taste, watching Nate get battered.

In this manner, the UFC pioneer gets a befitting farewell, with fans as happy as ever. Do you believe Nathan Diaz will make a return to the UFC?

